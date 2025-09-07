Lady Gaga Dominates The Dance Chart As One Of Her Classic Albums Surges

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 20:43
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.43+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01687-1.90%
Succinct
PROVE$0.8988+4.18%

Lady Gaga scores three top 10s on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart as Born This Way returns, joining Mayhem and The Fame in the highest tier. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Joker: Folie a Deux” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lady Gaga is not just a pop star—she’s one of the most successful electronic musicians of all time, according to the Billboard charts. Much of her output is classified as electronic/dance, and she regularly conquers the lists of the most-consumed albums in those styles. Her latest, Mayhem, has barely faltered, and this frame, an older collection returns to the highest tier, helping her prove her dominance once more.

Born This Way Returns to the Top 10

Gaga’s Born This Way returns to the top 10 on the Top Dance Albums chart. The bestseller and generation-defining project climbs from No. 14, where it sat last week, to No. 9 this frame.

Mayhem And The Fame Own the Top Two

Gaga claims a trio of top 10 winners on the Top Dance Albums ranking at the moment. Mayhem and The Fame are steady at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

All Three Have Reached No. 1

All three current top 10s from Gaga have hit No. 1. Born This Way spent the least amount of time — 19 weeks — on top, which is still an impressive run in first place. Mayhem is up to 24 turns at No. 1. The title has only spent 25 weeks on the Top Dance Albums roster, and has stepped away from the summit just once. The Fame is a historic win on the genre-specific list, as it’s up to 598 weeks total on the chart — 193 of which at No. 1.

A Career Of Top-Tier Dance Albums

Gaga has sent nine collections to Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart throughout her career. All of them peaked inside the top 10, and only one missed out on ruling. In addition to her three current top 10 smashes, the Grammy and Oscar winner also led the charge with Chromatica, Artpop, The Fame Monster EP, Dawn of Chromatica, and The Remix. Only Born This Way: The Remix failed to rule, as it stalled at No. 3 back in 2011.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/07/lady-gaga-dominates-the-dance-chart-as-one-of-her-classic-albums-surges/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06085+0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.182-0.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Partager
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.21+1.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602-1.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Partager
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.98%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0905+5.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8427+1.18%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share