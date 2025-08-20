Lady Gaga Reaches An Important Milestone For The First Time In Her Career

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” has now spent 52 weeks on the Hot 100, marking Gaga’s first track to reach that milestone. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Lady Gaga is seen on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images) GC Images

“Die With a Smile” doesn’t sound quite like anything else in the discographies of either Lady Gaga or Bruno Mars. Both artists have looked to the past for inspiration before, but neither of them had encapsulated the exact feeling that the Grammy-winning smash conveys. Mars has come close with several of his vintage-sounding tunes, but the inclusion of a female voice makes “Die With a Smile” not just different from the two stars’ past work, but something truly special.

In America, “Die With a Smile” is still a massive hit, and this week both musicians must be celebrating its continued success as the track reaches a notable milestone.

“Die With a Smile” Finishes Its First Year

As of this current period, “Die With a Smile” has spent a full year on the Hot 100. This week marks its fifty-second on the ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.S.

“Die With a Smile” Slipped Outside the Top 10 Recently

The track only recently fell outside of the top 10, where it had been living as it approached its first anniversary. This frame, the duet holds at No. 12, sitting just below the important tier.

Lady Gaga’s First One-Year Winner

“Die With a Smile” is Gaga’s first song to make it to 52 weeks on the Hot 100. The tune became her longest-running success almost a month ago when it passed “Just Dance,” her collaboration with Colby O’Donis, which introduced her to the world and helped reinvigorate interest in dance-pop well over a decade ago. That smash spent 49 weeks on the Hot 100 during its run.

“Die With a Smile” Remains a Radio Smash

Radio is doing most of the work to keep “Die With a Smile” on the Hot 100 and in such a lofty position. The track does fall slightly on the Radio Songs chart, dipping from No. 3 to No. 5, but that’s still an impressive position for a title that has now racked up 52 stays on the all-genre airplay list.

“Die With a Smile” is a non-mover on both the Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary rankings, where it holds at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. The Gaga/Mars hit single also makes it to 52 weeks on both of those lists.

Will “Die With a Smile” Slip Off the List Soon?

Now that “Die With a Smile” has made it to a full year on the Hot 100, it has to stay above No. 25, or else it will be removed. Billboard has a rule in place that states that after 52 weeks, tunes can’t slip beneath that position. That’s not a problem for most songs, which never make it to the landmark figure, and “Die With a Smile” likely doesn’t have to worry just yet, as it could continue to sit below the top 10—or even return to the highest area again—for several more weeks.