Lady Gaga’s Biggest Radio Smash Makes History

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:36
Union
U$0.01035+0.19%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4007+2.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09503-3.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015611-6.99%

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, marking its fiftieth week in the region — an achievement only four songs share. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

More than a year after it first arrived, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is still one of the most successful songs in America. The Grammy-winning duet continues to perform shockingly well across sales, streaming, and at radio, and this frame it climbs once again on the Hot 100. As it manages to lift, “Die with a Smile” reaches a milestone that only a handful of tracks in history have ever hit.

“Die With a Smile” Joins an Exclusive Club

“Die With a Smile” steps up from No. 11 to No. 10 on the Hot 100, returning to the highest tier of the tally after just one frame away. As it rebounds, the cut becomes just the fourth track in U.S. history to spend 50 weeks inside the Hot 100’s top 10. It joins “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd in that tiny, exclusive club, according to Billboard.

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims Lives Inside the Top 10

“Lose Control” is also still present in the region this week, as it slips from No. 7 to No. 8. The single has now lived on the Hot 100 for 106 weeks in total, which is the longest run for any hit in the chart’s more than half-century-long history.

“Die With a Smile” Reached No. 1 in January

“Die With a Smile” debuted on the Hot 100 in late August 2024. It hit No. 1 in mid-January of this year and spent five frames on top. Out of its 54 total weeks on the tally, it has only fallen outside the top 10 four times. That’s an amazingly consistent run for a pop ballad, especially one so deep into its lifespan.

“Die With a Smile” Stays Alive Thanks to Radio

Radio largely powers the longevity, as the duet sits at No. 4 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart this frame. Elsewhere, “Die With a Smile” slides to No. 19 on the Digital Song Sales list and dips from No. 29 to No. 31 on the general Streaming Songs roster. “Die With a Smile” may hold court on the Hot 100 for another several weeks, and if it’s not pushed off, maybe months.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/lady-gagas-biggest-radio-smash-makes-history/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List