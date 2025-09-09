Lady Gaga’s New Single Succeeds, Despite A Serious Hurdle

2025/09/09
Lady Gaga scores top 10 debuts with “The Dead Dance” on two U.K. charts — tied to her new role in Netflix’s Wednesday — adding to her growing collection of hits. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Lady Gaga speaks onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

On Wednesday (September 3), Lady Gaga dropped a brand new electronic pop tune titled “The Dead Dance.” The cut was written and recorded for Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, as the singer has a role in the second season, and the new installment of episodes premiered the same day the track arrived. After just a few days of availability, the cut earns Gaga lofty new placements on several tallies in the United Kingdom.

“The Dead Dance” Debuts Inside the Top 10

“The Dead Dance” opens on two U.K. charts, instantly becoming a bestseller. It launches at No. 6 on the Official Singles Downloads list and at No. 7 on the Official Singles Sales roster.

A Strong Start Despite Limited Time

Top 10 starts are nothing new for Gaga, but they’re especially impressive this time around, given the circumstances. “The Dead Dance” had only a handful of days to accumulate sales, and still it became an immediate hit. Had the superstar dropped it on a Friday, when the tracking week begins, she might have headed straight for No. 1 on the two tallies.

Lady Gaga Adds More Top 10s

“The Dead Dance” marks Gaga’s lucky thirteenth top 10 on the Official Singles Sales chart and her twenty-third top 10 smash on the Official Singles Downloads list. Dozens of her other cuts from the pop superstar have reached those rosters, but peaked beneath the highest tier.

Other Lady Gaga Songs Chart in the U.K.

Four of Gaga’s songs chart in the U.K. this week. “The Dead Dance” joins “Die with a Smile,” which continues to appear on four tallies, and “Always Remember Us This Way” from A Star Is Born, which holds on two. Another new track, “Kill for Love,” barely finds a place on the Official Singles Downloads chart, scraping in at No. 95.

Lady Gaga’s Albums Rise as Well

Gaga’s albums are also climbing, thanks to the excitement around Wednesday and “The Dead Dance.” Her most recent set Mayhem returns to multiple U.K. rankings, while her debut project The Fame rises once again.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/lady-gagas-new-single-succeeds-despite-a-serious-hurdle/

