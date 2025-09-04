Lady Gaga’s New ‘Wednesday’ Single Shoots Straight Into The Top 10

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:16
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15332+4.34%
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.86%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4563+2.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01713-0.36%

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance,” featured in Netflix’s Wednesday, debuts at No. 10 on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart as a deluxe edition of Mayhem arrives. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga’s latest acting role sees her join Netflix’s Wednesday, which recently wrapped unveiling season two. The streamer split the second installment into two parts, with the final round of episodes premiering on September 3. Gaga’s involvement stretched beyond her acting chops, as she also wrote and recorded a tune specifically for the program. The singer teased “The Dead Dance” and formally announced it just days before its release, and now the track has become a quick bestseller.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Debuts

In the United States, as of the time of writing, “The Dead Dance” sits at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. The track needed very little time to rocket into the highest tier on the list of the bestselling cuts on the most important digital sales platform in the U.S.

Mayhem Deluxe Edition

At the same time that “The Dead Dance” became available as a single, Gaga released an extended edition of her latest album Mayhem. The full-length now includes three additional tracks — “Can’t Stop the High,” “Kill for Love,” and “The Dead Dance.”

Lady Gaga’s Latest No. 1 Album

Gaga is only a few months removed from sharing Mayhem, which arrived in early March. The project brought her back to the dark dance-pop that turned her into a superstar in the first place and easily opened at No. 1 on rankings all around the world.

“Die With a Smile” Led the Charge

“The Dead Dance” is the fourth official single from Mayhem, now featured on the deluxe edition. Earlier this summer, Gaga joined Bruno Mars to release “Die With a Smile.” While that cut sounds nothing like anything else on Mayhem, it has proved to be the biggest hit.

“Die With a Smile” spent more than a year on the Hot 100 and added another No. 1 to both musicians’ catalogs.

“Disease” and “Abracadabra”

Follow-up Mayhem singles “Disease” and “Abracadabra” leaned much more into the electronic dance floor anthems that Gaga is known for, though neither cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/03/lady-gagas-new-wednesday-single-shoots-straight-into-the-top-10/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1576+44.05%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002803+55.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00756+0.93%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08782+13.06%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22159+3.57%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/04 04:36
Partager
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035+3.00%
Partager
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem