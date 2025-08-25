Large Token Unlocks Predicted in Solana DeFi Ecosystem

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 06:11
Jupiter
JUP$0.5054-3.36%
Kamino
KMNO$0.05997+0.97%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+1.15%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02598-6.91%
Capverse
CAP$0.06586+0.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00171-1.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.53%
Key Points:
  • Large-scale token unlocks scheduled for late August 2025 in Solana DeFi protocols.
  • Includes JUP, KMNO, HUMA, and others with significant circulating supply impacts.
  • Market may see price fluctuations and liquidity changes due to these unlocks.

Token Unlocks data reveals significant token releases next week for JUP, KMNO, HUMA, and other tokens, impacting a portion of current supply and market valuation.

These unlocks could influence market liquidity and price movement, with previous similar events showing potential short-lived price declines.

Token Unlocks to Impact Liquidity and Circulating Supply

Prominent Solana DeFi tokens, including Jupiter (JUP) and Kamino (KMNO), are scheduled for large-scale unlocks in late August 2025, potentially shaking the market. Jupiter will unlock 53.47 million tokens, representing 1.78% of its supply, while Kamino will release 229 million tokens, comprising 6.81% of its supply. Each of these events forms part of their initial roadmaps as stated by their leaders, maintaining trust and transparency within the community.

As the market absorbs these token releases, impacts are expected in the form of potential price fluctuations. Large unlocks like Huma Finance’s 23.38% of supply draw attention due to their size and possible market implications.

General market sentiment remains cautious, with key figures reinforcing transparency. “No hidden unlocks—our contracts and schedules are public,” remarked Marius Ciubotariu, CEO of Kamino. Such statements aim to mitigate investor apprehensions regarding these unlock events.

Short-Term Volatility Expected from August 2025 Unlock Events

Did you know? Previous 1% token unlocks in the Solana ecosystem, like February 2024’s release, resulted in immediate yet brief price drops, followed by rapid liquidity recovery.

Jupiter’s (JUP) market data reveals a current price of $0.51, with a market cap of $1.56 billion and a trading volume spike of 16.01% within the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a recent 1.85% decline, the token’s 60-day increase of 24.33% suggests potential buyer confidence amid impending unlocks.

Jupiter(JUP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts suggest that the market may brace for short-term volatility as these unlock events progress. Historical trends imply a pattern of immediate price drops followed by recovery phases, especially in protocols with robust vesting transparency and community trust.

“Jupiter’s unlocks follow a fixed, auditable vesting contract. Community can verify each phase via Solana block explorers—promoting trust and transparency.” — Meow, Founder, Jupiter

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/solana-defi-token-unlocks-august-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

This paper adds analytical kinematic priors for uncertainty across timesteps in trajectory forecasting, boosting performance and stability in traffic tasks.
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/25 02:36
Partager
BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

This section formulates the UAV‑CRN rate maximization problem and proposes a BCD‑SCA algorithm, decomposing it into convex subproblems with proven convergence.
Scallop
SCA$0.1057-3.20%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/25 03:36
Partager
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$203.73-1.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.06577+0.13%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.260181-8.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Guesswork to Ground Truth: Making Traffic Forecasts Physically Feasible

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Why Growing Companies Shouldn’t Rely Too Heavily on No-Code Tools

FBI Warns of Ruthless Crypto Recovery Scam Preying on Victims Twice