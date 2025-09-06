Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 04:45
Wink
LIKE$0.011006+0.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.1587-0.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06396+2.35%

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them.

The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally crypto-sceptic central bank.

Sberbank to issue perpetual DFA on BTC and ETH

Russia’s largest bank is launching a perpetual digital financial asset (DFA) based on a basket of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the management board of Sberbank, made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the TASS news agency reported Friday.

The instrument representing the two coins is intended for qualified investors, he told journalists on the sidelines of the event held this week in the Far Eastern Russian city.

Also quoted by the business news outlet RBC, the banker stated:

Popov further noted that Sberbank is offering a tool that allows Russians to spend rubles on these assets without buying them.

The indirect investment saves them from all the technological risks and complexities of conducting operations on cryptocurrency exchanges, the executive insisted.

The majority state-owned Sberbank, officially Sber, is the biggest bank by assets in the Russian Federation. It was also a leading institution in Central and Eastern Europe, before fallout from the war in Ukraine forced it to pull out of most of the region’s markets.

Since the 2020 rebranding, the Moscow-headquartered banking and financial services company has been developing an array of digital services and standing at the forefront of advancing Russia’s digital finance.

Russia is opening to cryptocurrencies, but not for all Russians

Under heavy Western sanctions, including measures targeting Sberbank and its other major banks, Russia has been gradually opening towards crypto, but in a very limited and controlled manner.

Under a special “experimental legal regime” (ELR), proposed by its conservative central bank, Russian companies can now use digital coins in foreign trade settlements. The arrangement also allows “highly qualified” investors to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

In May of this year, the Bank of Russia (CBR) authorized financial firms to offer crypto derivatives to this category, and a number of market participants, with Sber taking the lead, were quick to launch different products.

Within a month of issuing its circular, the monetary authority reported that Russian investors had bought $16 million worth of Bitcoin futures.

Aside from that, Moscow has been moving in the direction of banning other circulation of Bitcoin and the like, including by prohibiting their use for payments in the country and discouraging ordinary citizens from acquiring and trading crypto through a series of legislative amendments.

To be recognized as qualified investors, Russian citizens need to prove investments in securities and deposits of more than 100 million rubles (approx. $1.2 million) or annual income from the past year of over 50 million rubles ($600,000).

The high thresholds prompted the Ministry of Finance to recently suggest easing the requirements for entering Russia’s heavily restricted and state-controlled cryptocurrency market. The move would expand the investor base and allow for more adequate testing of all processes, a Minfin official insisted.

Russia is yet to adopt dedicated legislation for decentralized digital currencies like BTC and ETH. The law “On Digital Financial Assets,” which went into force in early 2021, is actually curbing crypto transactions, prohibiting coin payments, for example.

It describes DFAs, such as the one Sber is now launching, as representing “digital rights,” including monetary claims and rights related to issued securities. Until now, it has been mostly applied in the tokenization of various other assets.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.356+0.63%
Xai
XAI$0.0467+2.56%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009616+6.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
Union
U$0.01074+3.76%
Xai
XAI$0.0467+2.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1232+3.87%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

OPTO Miner , a blockchain cloud computing platform, recently completed a service upgrade, officially opening Dogecoin (DOGE) as a new settlement method. Users can now directly deposit and purchase computing power contracts using DOGE. The platform already supports XRP contracts, and this expansion allows users to flexibly choose between XRP and DOGE based on their holdings, making mining even more convenient and efficient. This update aims to further lower the barrier to entry, making the world of mining accessible to more people. Regardless of technical background, users simply register, deposit crypto assets, and select a contract to automatically activate cloud computing services. There’s no need to purchase equipment, worry about electricity costs, or manage maintenance. Daily earnings are automatically distributed according to the contract, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, truly enabling users to participate in the growth of mainstream crypto assets with just a few clicks. Why choose XRP and DOGE to Launch Mining Services? XRP and DOGE each have their own unique advantages, which are also the core considerations for OPTO Miner to support them as payment methods. XRP, with its very fast arrival speed and low transfer costs, is particularly suitable for users who want to quickly start cloud computing contracts and avoid lengthy waiting processes. DOGE has strong liquidity, a low usage threshold, and an active community, making it more popular among beginners and users who prefer flexible configuration. By introducing these two mainstream crypto assets as payment options, OPTO Miner not only lowers the threshold for user participation but also makes the entire mining process more in line with users’ actual asset usage habits, creating a more relaxed, free, and diverse cloud mining experience. Core Highlight: Creating a Cloud Computing Power Mine That is Truly “For Everyone” Zero hardware threshold: No mining machine and maintenance required, cloud computing power is ready to use. XRP/DOGE direct deposit and mining: no exchange required, deposit and invest instantly, fast, and efficient. Mainstream currency settlement: supports settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, etc. Daily income settlement: automatically distributed according to the contract, credited to the account in real time, and flexible withdrawal. The data is transparent and clear: the input and output are clear at a glance, and the entire operation process can be checked. Multiple protections for funds: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, and multi-layered security to ensure asset safety. Flexible Contract Options: Multiple hashrate options are available to suit different user needs. BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro) Investment: $100 (USD), Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Return: $4, Expiration Return: $100 + $8 BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T) Investment: $500, Contract Term: 6 Days, Daily Return: $6.05, Expiration Return: $500 + $36.3 BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+) Investment: $1,000, Contract Term: 10 Days, Daily Return: $12.5, Expiration Return: $1,000 + $125 DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2) Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 20 Days, Daily Return: $41.1, Expiration Return: $3,000 + $822 Antminer S17 Pro Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 Days, Daily Return: $70, Maturity Return: $5,000 + $1,820 Avalon A1466 Investment Amount: $10,000, Contract Term: 37 Days, Daily Return: $156, Maturity Return: $10,000 + $5,772 Users can flexibly select a contract based on their budget and risk appetite . With a single click, the system automatically allocates hashrate resources and generates stable daily returns during the contract period. Only 4 Steps are Needed to Start the XRP and DOGE Holding Income Mode 1. Register an account Visit the official website optominer.com , complete the registration, and receive a $1.5 new user bonus. 2. Deposit XRP and DOGE In the account backend, select “XRP or DOGE Deposit”. The system will generate a unique wallet address, and users can transfer funds from exchanges or personal wallets. 3. Select a contract plan Browse the various hashrate plans offered by the platform, freely select the appropriate contract, and start mining immediately after confirming your investment. 4. Collect daily income During the contract operation, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to the user’s balance on a daily basis. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Redefine the Way to Participate in Cloud Computing with the Concept of “Mobile First” An OPTO Miner spokesperson stated, “We want every crypto user, regardless of technical background, to be able to manage their mining income as easily as using a banking app. For this reason, we adhere to a ‘mobile-first’ product philosophy, striving to make the complex cloud mining experience simple and accessible.” He further explained that XRP is an ideal way to start cloud computing contracts because of its fast transfer speed and low fees, while DOGE has an active community base and a low entry threshold, making it more popular among novice users and flexible investors. With the continued expansion of XRP in cross-border clearing and payment systems, and the widespread application of DOGE in retail payments and community culture, OPTO Miner, by supporting these two mainstream currencies, is providing global users with a more convenient, transparent, and low-threshold path to participate in cloud computing power. It also marks that mining methods are moving from the traditional hardware era to a more lightweight and inclusive “mobile era.” APP Download
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$608.1+3.50%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001842+2.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.06022-0.59%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable

Best Crypto Presale 2025: Analysts Rank MAGACOIN FINANCE With XRP and Avalanche Among Top 3 Buys