Larry Ellison surpasses Elon Musk as the richest man in the world: record rally for Oracle on Wall Street

Oracle further raises the bar on cloud for enterprise AI: in the most recent market communications, the company indicated that infrastructure revenues could grow up to $144 billion by fiscal year 2030, pushing the stock significantly higher and contributing to the increase of over $100 billion approximately, in the wealth of co-founder Larry Ellison.
In this context, the new contractual metrics and the AI-related pipeline have captured the attention of investors, as reported by Reuters and Oracle’s investor materials, confirmed in the official release on September 9, 2025, Oracle Investor Release and framed within the infrastructure investment scenario highlighted by industry analysis McKinsey.
According to data collected by Oracle’s Investor Relations and quarterly notes (Q1 FY2026, statement of September 9, 2025), the RPOs were reported at approximately $455 billion, an increase of 359% year-over-year. The industry analysts we monitor observe how this combination of contractual backlog and capacity agreements with model suppliers and hyperscalers creates unprecedented medium-term revenue visibility for the AI cloud sector. In our comparative analyses, the dynamics of capacity contracts and delivery timelines emerge as determining factors for the conversion of RPOs into actual revenues.
In brief (updated as of September 11, 2025)
In the course of the latest quarterly report, Oracle highlighted the growth of Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) to about $455 billion, an annual increase of 359%. The RPO represents the contracted revenues not yet recognized in the income statement, distributed over multi-year contracts. Indeed, the data provides a snapshot of the committed demand in the medium term.
At the same time, the company shared its forecasts indicating that cloud infrastructure revenues could increase from approximately $10 billion in the last fiscal year to $144 billion by the fiscal year 2030, driven by the growing demand for computing power for generative AI and capacity contracts signed with foundation model developers and large enterprises. That said, the trajectory remains tied to hardware availability and delivery timelines.
The communications triggered a stock rally of about 36%, while Larry Ellison’s net worth has recently grown by over $100 billion, as highlighted by Reuters. Oracle also announced agreements with some of the leaders in the AI sector, including OpenAI, xAI, and Meta, and has strengthened technological collaborations with Nvidia and AMD for the supply of accelerators. It should be noted that these partnerships intertwine with the capacity expansion plans.
The Remaining Performance Obligations represent the amount of future revenue related to services agreed upon in signed contracts but not yet accounted for. A portion is expected within 12 months, while the rest extends beyond this horizon. These figures do not equate to guaranteed revenue, as they may be subject to changes due to terminations, rescheduling, or variations in delivery times. In this context, for an accurate reading, it is advisable to consider the average contract duration, service mix, and activation rate of the purchased capacity.
The outlined scenario requires massive investments in data centers, networks, energy, and cooling, as well as a supply chain of accelerators that remains under pressure. Elements such as energy efficiency, reliability, and the availability of “dedicated” computing capacity will be decisive in enterprise competitions. Yet, operational sustainability and deployment times remain key variables.
Larry Ellison continues to serve as chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle. In recent years, the company has strengthened its presence in key sectors – such as in the healthcare sector, bolstered by the acquisition of Cerner – and has maintained buyback programs and shareholder return policies, elements that have supported the company’s valuation. In this context, the recent appreciation of the stock is directly reflected in the net worth of the executives.
Methodological note: the projection of $144 billion for cloud infrastructure revenues is an internal estimate communicated by Oracle (Q1 FY2026 release, September 9, 2025), based on assumptions regarding utilization rate, pricing, and the mix between training and inference services. The RPO includes components related to contracts expiring within 12 months and beyond, although the detailed breakdown has not been disclosed in the available documents.