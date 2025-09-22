The post Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years. Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons). Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s… The post Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years. Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons). Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s…

Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:16
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.07+1.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0417-6.79%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.8-3.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017957+1.75%
The Arena
ARENA$0.009622-1.76%

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years.

Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons).

Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s what makes this so special.”

Becky Hammon immediately took the chance to give Wilson her flowers, “You know Mount Rushmore, A’ja is Mount Rushmore, but she is also Everest. She’s at the peak and there is nobody else up there. She’s the only one.”

MVP Voting Results

As has been the tradition in the past few years, the voting was released for the public to see. Wilson received 51 of 72 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes (657 points). Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (534) finished second, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (391) third, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (180) fourth and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (93) fifth.

2025 WNBA MVP Voting Results

WNBA, Sam Tager

A’ja Wilson’s 2025 Regular Season Performance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after making a basket while being fouled against the Indiana Fever in the second quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This was another historic year for Wilson as she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.6 steals in 40 games. She led the league in points per game for the second straight season and in blocks per game for the fifth time (2020 and 2022-25).

This year Wilson scored the most points (937) and had the highest efficiency rating (29.2) in the WNBA. The only person to score more points in a season, you guessed it, Wilson in 2024 (1,021).

Wilson also set the record for most 30 point games in a season with 13. A’ja is clearly in a league of her own with her resume now boasting: four time MVP (2020, 2022, 2024, 2025), three time Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023, 2005), two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023), Finals MVP (2023), seven time All-Star, and Rookie of the Year (2018).

Follow me for more women’s sports content and news on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/allisonsmith/2025/09/21/las-vegas-aces-aja-wilson-sets-new-standard-wins-fourth-mvp/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

The post Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Event rekindles past associations between Trump and Musk with political implications. High-profile gathering indicates reconciliation. No immediate crypto market impact observed post-event. Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, shaking hands and exchanging brief words in New York City. Their public reconciliation could influence crypto markets, given Musk’s impact on digital asset prices and Trump’s historical role in crypto policy. Trump-Musk Reconciliation: High-Profile Memorial Meeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service, where they sat together. The event was notable for their public appearance and reconciliation after a split in June. Attendees included prominent political figures such as Vice President JD Vance. The reunion signals a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Their prior disagreements had led to market speculation. This public interaction could influence perceptions of both leaders in the political and business arenas. Crypto Market Unmoved as DOGE Trades at $0.26 Did you know? Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in bridging divides between influential figures, showcasing the power of diplomacy in politically-charged environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.26, with a market cap of 39.45 billion USD, representing 0.98% market dominance. Its trading volume is 1.75 billion USD, with price changes of -2.25% in 24 hours and 58.66% over 90 days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that the Musk-Trump interaction could set a precedence for other high-profile collaborations. These relationships can shape both the financial and technological landscapes, specifically influencing markets sensitive to Musk’s statements, as seen with Dogecoin in the past. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…
1
1$0.009051-10.93%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0009-4.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.257-2.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:42
Partager
Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

The post Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure. The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run. Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30. Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move. HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable. Current Trading Range and Technical Structure Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets. HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a…
NEAR
NEAR$3.03-3.31%
1
1$0.009051-10.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000518-3.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:02
Partager
Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

Song accused BTC Core developers of defecting and failing to address widespread community concerns about non-monetary data on the ledger. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality.Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said:You can argue whether that's something desirable or not, but saying you can't define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01622-2.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06181-1.62%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00180134-3.20%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

BlockchainFX Presale Hits $7.7M — Forecasts Say 500x Upside Beats Tron and Solana

Musk responds to appearing with Trump: "It's for Charlie"