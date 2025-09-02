Last Cycle Favored Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders, Here’s Which Meme Coin Will Turn $1,000 Into $100,000 Next.

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 23:01
Threshold
T$0.01594+1.01%
Hyperbot
BOT$----%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001234+1.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.17+1.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.06882-1.68%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000553-1.25%
SphereX
HERE$0.000168-31.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002525-1.94%

Meme coins have always had a way of shocking the market. In 2021, Dogecoin surged over 10,000% on Elon Musk-fueled hype, while Shiba Inu minted overnight millionaires after its parabolic climb. But that was the last cycle. 

Today, the conversation has shifted. With DOGE’s and SHIB’s massive market caps and slowed momentum, neither can realistically deliver another 100x. That narrows the conversation sharply, because if you’re chasing a true life-changing return in this cycle, there’s only one meme coin worth watching: Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Frog Leaps Into Meme History

Unlike most meme coins that spin out of hype alone, Little Pepe has been engineered with staying power. Built on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2, it combines speed and low fees with anti-bot protections and a launchpad for future meme projects. This blend of meme branding with actual infrastructure is why investors call it the most serious contender for the next 100x move.

The presale tells the story. LILPEPE has already raised almost $30 million with only about 12 billion tokens left before the stage closes. The pace has been remarkable; each stage fills faster than the last, with the $25.75 million hard cap now within reach. But presale traction isn’t the only driver. LILPEPE completed a CertiK audit with strong scores, reassuring buyers in a sector notorious for rug pulls. It has also secured a listing on CoinMarketCap mid-presale, an unusual feat that boosts visibility and credibility.

Analysts are eyeing a base case of $0.10 post-launch, which implies a $1B market cap. If meme season runs hot, $0.50–$1 isn’t off the table, exactly the kind of trajectory that could flip $1,000 into $100,000.

Why LILPEPE Has the Edge Over DOGE and SHIB

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu thrived on culture. Little Pepe has culture and infrastructure. Its Layer 2 ensures utility beyond speculation, while its Pump Pad launchpad promises ongoing demand as new meme coins use LILPEPE for gas.  On top of that, its presale has created a rare early positioning edge, a window where investors can secure tokens at fractions of a cent before listings send prices higher. That’s an opportunity DOGE and SHIB holders no longer have.

Add in its viral frog branding, a symbol crypto Twitter has embraced for years, and the project is perfectly positioned to ride the next wave of meme mania. Compared side by side, DOGE and SHIB still have communities, but neither offers the mix of growth potential and ecosystem expansion that LILPEPE brings.

How to Buy Little Pepe: Positioning Before the Window Closes

Positioning early is the only way to catch a 100x move, and for LILPEPE, that means joining the presale before it sells out. Here’s how investors are getting in:

  1. Visit the official Little Pepe presale site, where tokens are sold directly.
  2. Connect a crypto wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet.
  3. Fund your wallet with ETH or USDT, as both are accepted for purchases.
  4. Buy LILPEPE at presale price – currently $0.0020, with the next stage ticking up soon.
  5. Claim tokens at launch – buyers will receive their LILPEPE once the presale ends and trading goes live.

With only a small percentage of tokens left before the hard cap of $25.750 million is reached, the window to buy under $0.0030 is closing fast.

Final Thoughts: A Second Chance at Meme Riches

Dogecoin made millionaires. Shiba Inu doubled down on the trend. As the broader crypto rally heats up, Little Pepe looks like the heir apparent. Its presale success, Layer-2 foundation, and viral branding give it a unique blend of credibility and meme magic. If history is any guide, meme coins will again deliver some of the cycle’s biggest winners. The difference is that, at this time, investors already know where to look, and LILPEPE could be the frog that turns a modest $1,000 stake into a life-changing $100,000.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/last-cycle-favored-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-holders-heres-which-meme-coin-will-turn-1000-into-100000-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch