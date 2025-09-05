Last Rites’ Coming To Streaming?

Scene from “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

The horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites — starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — is new in theaters. How soon will the film become available to stream at home?

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites opens on Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary of the movie reads, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring Cinematic Universe, based on real events.

ForbesAll ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers

“Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter, who reprises his role as Father Gordon.

Right now, the only place you’ll be able to see The Conjuring: Last Rights is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes.

ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 Finale Begin Streaming?By Tim Lammers

When The Conjuring: Last Rites comes to the home entertainment marketplace, the first place it will be available will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. Typically, Warner Bros./New Line, the studio behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, has about a month to a six-week window between the time its films open in theaters and the time the film debuts on PVOD.

For example, the Warner Bros. horror movie Final Destination Bloodlines was released in theaters on May 16 and arrived on PVOD just over a month later on June 17. However, another hit Warner Bros. horror movie, Sinners, opened in theaters on April 18 but took six weeks to arrive on PVOD, on June 3.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Recap Of Trump And Labubu Episode – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

However, another high-profile Warner Bros. release — James Gunn’s Superman — debuted on PVOD a little over a month after it opened in theaters on July 11.

If The Conjuring: Last Rites follows the same pattern as the above-named films, then viewers can expect the film to arrive for purchase or rent on PVOD anytime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, since new film PVOD releases generally come out on Tuesdays.

Which Streaming Service Will Get ‘The Conjuring: Last Rights’ First?

Since The Conjuring: Last Rites is a Warner Bros./New Line release, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service HBO Max will have the first streaming video on demand window for the film.

Generally, it takes Warner Bros. films about 2 1/2 months to arrive on the streaming service after they are released in theaters.

For example, A Minecraft Movie arrived on HBO Max on June 20, approximately 2 1/2 months after the release of the movie in theaters on April 4.

ForbesDenzel Washington’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

In addition, Sinners arrives on HBO Max on July 4, about 2 1/2 months after its April 18 release in theaters. In addition, Final Destination Bloodlines debuted on SVOD on HBO Max on Aug. 1, approximately 2 1/2 months after the film opened in theaters.

Should The Conjuring: Last Rites follow the same SVOD release pattern as A Minecraft Movie, Sinners and Final Destination Bloodlines, viewers can expect the film to debut on HBO Max sometime around Nov. 21, since new films typically arrive on SVOD on HBO Max on Fridays.

The Conjuring: Last Rites opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/05/when-is-the-conjuring-last-rites-coming-to-streaming/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report