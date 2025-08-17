Latam Bitcoin Pioneer Meliuz Expands Into US Markets

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 16:30
Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Latin America, has completed its expansion into U.S. markets, trading on OTCQX under the ticker MLIZY. The company is focused on promoting its proposal in U.S. markets, aiming to attract foreign capital enticed by its bitcoin initiatives.

Meliuz Crosses Over to U.S. Markets, Starts Trading on OTCQX

Meliuz, the pioneer in becoming a Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Brazil and Latin America (Latam), has completed the process to be listed on OTCQX, opening the door for North American investors to support the company’s proposal to become a crypto behemoth in the region.

In a press release, Meliuz explained that, starting August 15, market participants interested in owning company shares could acquire shares in Brazilian markets and then convert them into American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which can be traded in U.S. markets. Each ADR, traded under the MLIZY ticker, will be equivalent to two shares of the company in Brazilian markets, with JPMorgan Chase responsible for the conversion and backing process of these shares.

Meliuz highlighted the relevance of this listing, stating that it forms part of the company’s “strategy to broaden its presence among international investors, enhance the visibility of its shares, and enable potential financial transactions in the region.”

Furthermore, the company noted that this move “strengthens the execution of its strategy as a Bitcoin Treasury Company, focused on continuously increasing the number of bitcoin per share (positive Bitcoin Yield) over time.”

Israel Salmen, Chairman at Meliuz, celebrated this event, labeling it as a major opportunity to expand access to Meliuz's business proposal.

Recently, Meliuz presented its Q2 2025 financial results, breaking several company records and increasing its BTC Yield to over 900%. The company holds 595.7 BTC, reaching the 46th spot in the BTC rankings.

Read more: Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Read more: Brazil-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Meliuz Prepares to Enter US Markets

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
