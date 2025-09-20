Latest Ripple News As CEO Says XRP ETFs Inevitable By 2026 and XRP Price Prediction

Ripple news is back in the spotlight, and the excitement around it is growing. Some analysts believe 2025 to be the breakout year XRP has been waiting for while some believe Layer Brett is the token to invest in.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest Ripple news and what analysts are saying about XRP’s price prediction.

Ripple news: Garlinghouse predicts XRP ETF approval

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently spoke to Bloomberg, where he made a bold prediction: the SEC will approve XRP ETFs by the end of 2025. Several institutions, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and Canary, have already filed for an XRP ETF, signaling a growing interest in XRP from big players in the financial world.

This approval seems increasingly likely, with Polymarket data showing a 96% chance of approval, up from 65% earlier this year. Experts like James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have also backed this optimistic outlook. If the ETF gets the green light, billions in capital could flow into XRP, pushing its price higher.

XRP price prediction: Is a breakout coming for Ripple’s token?

XRP’s price is hovering around $3.02, but there’s a strong belief that it could go much higher. Analysts are looking at key levels of resistance, with the first big target being $3.67.

If XRP breaks past that, it could head toward $5, which would represent a significant move from its current price.

Historically, XRP has done well when liquidity increases in the market, and with institutional interest growing, there’s a good chance the price will move upwards.

The top token really catching investors attention: Layer Brett

While XRP is generating plenty of excitement, there’s another coin that investors are starting to pay attention to: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Layer Brett is a next-generation Ethereum-based Layer 2 meme coin, and it’s making a big impact in the crypto world.

Unlike typical meme coins, Layer Brett combines the fun of meme culture with real utility. It offers fast transactions, low gas fees, and huge staking rewards, which make it an attractive choice for those looking for both excitement and value.

The project has already raised over $3.8 million in presale and is offering staking rewards of over 680% APY. Layer Brett is built for scalability, and its community-driven approach is setting it apart from other meme coins. If you’re looking for a coin with real potential in 2025, Layer Brett is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Why Layer Brett could be the investment of the year

Layer Brett isn’t just a meme coin—it’s a well-designed blockchain solution that could lead the charge in the Layer 2 space. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it offers blazing-fast transactions and incredibly low gas fees.

The project has set itself up for success with a transparent tokenomics model, and 30% of tokens are being sold during the presale, giving early investors a chance to stake their claim in the project’s future.

Layer Brett’s low transaction costs and high staking rewards make it an ideal investment for those looking for long-term growth. With 10 billion tokens in total supply and a focus on community participation, Layer Brett is positioned to disrupt the blockchain landscape.

Don’t wait: invest in Layer Brett before it’s too late

As the presale continues, don’t miss out on your chance to buy Layer Brett at just $0.0058 per token. Once the presale ends, the price will rise, and you’ll want to be holding $LBRETT when it does. The future of Layer Brett looks bright, and it promises returns bigger than forecasts from XRP price predictions.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, but not for long. Now is the time to get in early on one of the most exciting and scalable meme projects to ever launch on Ethereum.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: https://x.com/LayerBrett