The post Lauren Sanderson On The Art of Character appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lauren Sanderson knows she’s got your attention. Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson “I just put out a single called Smoking Section,” Lauren Sanderson told me, “I didn’t think I’d ever heard a song about a smoking section, and I really wanted to channel that freedom feeling of being sweaty in a club. When you have on high tops and tights and you’re dancing, and you don’t know what time it is, you don’t know what day it is. And you don’t really care. I was writing, and all of a sudden it just came out of my mouth, ‘So I’m at the club, right?’” That sentence is the first line of Sanderson’s latest song, and it is absolutely a banger, a mix of the singer songwriter’s clever prose and an undeniable, infectious-in-a-great-way beat. I have very real confusion about why this song isn’t everywhere. It is sexy and witty and it demands that anyone listening get up and move. It is an expression of joy and I wanted to know everything about how she created it. “I think of music as a time capsule, Sanderson said, “and that felt like it was a moment in time to note. It felt like a cool pinpoint on my timeline that I should bring to the real world.” The cover image for ‘Smoking Section,’ Lauren Sanderson’s latest single. Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson An artist like Sanderson is drawing from her own life in her writing. Her lyrics are her perspective, and all of this happens live on stage or is recorded. The transmutation from a personal and internal experience into a performance based art form makes the distinction between clothing and costume murky, and the places without definition beguile with possibilities. How exactly does a musician go about capturing a song, the all important… The post Lauren Sanderson On The Art of Character appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lauren Sanderson knows she’s got your attention. Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson “I just put out a single called Smoking Section,” Lauren Sanderson told me, “I didn’t think I’d ever heard a song about a smoking section, and I really wanted to channel that freedom feeling of being sweaty in a club. When you have on high tops and tights and you’re dancing, and you don’t know what time it is, you don’t know what day it is. And you don’t really care. I was writing, and all of a sudden it just came out of my mouth, ‘So I’m at the club, right?’” That sentence is the first line of Sanderson’s latest song, and it is absolutely a banger, a mix of the singer songwriter’s clever prose and an undeniable, infectious-in-a-great-way beat. I have very real confusion about why this song isn’t everywhere. It is sexy and witty and it demands that anyone listening get up and move. It is an expression of joy and I wanted to know everything about how she created it. “I think of music as a time capsule, Sanderson said, “and that felt like it was a moment in time to note. It felt like a cool pinpoint on my timeline that I should bring to the real world.” The cover image for ‘Smoking Section,’ Lauren Sanderson’s latest single. Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson An artist like Sanderson is drawing from her own life in her writing. Her lyrics are her perspective, and all of this happens live on stage or is recorded. The transmutation from a personal and internal experience into a performance based art form makes the distinction between clothing and costume murky, and the places without definition beguile with possibilities. How exactly does a musician go about capturing a song, the all important…

Lauren Sanderson On The Art of Character

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 15:04
DAR Open Network
D$0.03677+6.39%
MemeCore
M$2.53129+18.72%
Threshold
T$0.0163-2.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.0629-0.58%
GET
GET$0.007264-5.29%
LiveArt
ART$0.02747+19.95%

Lauren Sanderson knows she’s got your attention.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson

“I just put out a single called Smoking Section,” Lauren Sanderson told me, “I didn’t think I’d ever heard a song about a smoking section, and I really wanted to channel that freedom feeling of being sweaty in a club. When you have on high tops and tights and you’re dancing, and you don’t know what time it is, you don’t know what day it is. And you don’t really care. I was writing, and all of a sudden it just came out of my mouth, ‘So I’m at the club, right?’”

That sentence is the first line of Sanderson’s latest song, and it is absolutely a banger, a mix of the singer songwriter’s clever prose and an undeniable, infectious-in-a-great-way beat. I have very real confusion about why this song isn’t everywhere. It is sexy and witty and it demands that anyone listening get up and move. It is an expression of joy and I wanted to know everything about how she created it.

“I think of music as a time capsule, Sanderson said, “and that felt like it was a moment in time to note. It felt like a cool pinpoint on my timeline that I should bring to the real world.”

The cover image for ‘Smoking Section,’ Lauren Sanderson’s latest single.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson

An artist like Sanderson is drawing from her own life in her writing. Her lyrics are her perspective, and all of this happens live on stage or is recorded. The transmutation from a personal and internal experience into a performance based art form makes the distinction between clothing and costume murky, and the places without definition beguile with possibilities.

How exactly does a musician go about capturing a song, the all important single in an era of streaming, in a single square image above the button one can press should they decide to purchase or download? The thumbnail representing any artist’s song is an example of a place where the clothing does work we might not always see.

“It’s honestly one of the hardest parts,” Sanderson told me. “I try to really go somewhere in my brain, to a physical location where that song would be, and what I would wear to that thing. A thing that I like about pop music, no matter how weird it sounds, is that there is an intelligence behind it, in the cleanness and the winks to the audience. Sabrina Carpenter is such a good example of someone who, in a zoomed out way, it’s this all-American, easily digestible artist. But when you really listen to the lyrics, or hear her thought process, or even pay attention to the details, like the kiss mark on her tights or something, it shows how much thought is truly put into it.”

All of us are a culmination of a lifetime’s worth of experiences, pieces of which we cannot help but wear around. It’s a human phenomenon, not something specific to artists, but looking at the ways an artist uses what they wear as a piece of their work as a whole, it can help us see similar patterns in people closer to us. Seeing each other feels very important right now, as does listening the stories, perhaps especially if the stories are not familiar to our own.

Lauren Sanderson rocks out onstage.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson

“I grew up as a tomboy,” Sanderson told me, “and I feel like I’ve always related more to men’s fashion. To me, I genuinely think that a really well crafted, baggy nonchalance in fashion is a true art form. I think there’s something incredibly cool about that look.”

“When people talk about the 2000s fashion or Y2K, or even Club Fashion or the Myspace era,” Sanderson continued, “people always seem to think of mini skirts and black eyeliner. And I think about something totally different, because what I thought was cool at the time was more people that didn’t care what they looked like. To me, when you’re sweaty, and your hair hasn’t been brushed and you have on those Shutter shades, those sunglasses with the plastic lines across the lenses for no reason and bracelet stacks. I think there’s something really cool and freeing about honestly embracing imperfections, of what society would say would be a flaw; like sweating,or messy hair, or having your shoelaces untied and rips in your pants.”

I asked about her influences, who Sanderson looked up to once she understood the art form she wanted to use to tell her own stories.

“A lot of my musician inspirations as a kid came from the clothes they were wearing,” she told me. “I I really liked Pink and Gwen Stefani, I really liked Missy Elliott and Ciara. I really liked alternative women’s style and hip hop style. Then, as I got older, I think I drew a lot of inspiration outside of music, from really baggy skater fashion. Still to this day, I’m shocked that you don’t see that look more in music, at least like in the women-world and in the Queer world, because it’s mostly men that I see dress that way. And that look has definitely been a big part of my brand.”

Lauren Sanderson performs wearing her fabulous silver pants.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson

I asked if the thought process for a music video was similar to the way she’d plan or style the image for a single, what considerations mattered most when preparing to release new work.

“In a music video,” Sanderson told me, “the more honest I feel, the more authentic I can be. I’ve had videos where I show up and there’s a stylist with a whole rack of things that I am not going to feel like myself in. And that doesn’t feel like a character, it feels uncomfortable or inauthentic. Then there are the videos that I feel best about, where I wore an outfit of things that I actually really loved and accessories that I would actually wear. There are great stylists that can really hone in and emphasize your specific style, but I also think there’s a world where when you just show up in something you feel best in, I do think that’s when your performance is the best.”

No matter the medium, making art is personal work. Music is an incredibly powerful way of telling stories, sharing experiences, and what an artist wears to make their art, how costume and character can be wielded and welded into tools, I wanted to know how Sanderson felt clothing helped her to communicate. Because there are times when words are not the right way to say something, and a poet like Sanderson knows how much fun it is to play with prose.

“My costume is supposed to represent so much of me,” the songwriter explained, “and I do have a lot of different sides of me. I’ve had to get over this fear of being confusing. But I would say that it just shows how much fashion really does matter in a musician’s life. When I go to the studio, I have to wear the outfit of the character of that song.”

“Even when I’m on stage,” Sanderson continued, “style is definitely part of it. I’m trying in this chapter to emphasize it more. Because I think that there are some really cool ways to express yourself through costume. And I feel like I’ve never really asked about style or fashion. But it’s as important as the music.”

Going back to her recent single, Smoking Section, which I maybe (definitely) memorized long before I felt brave enough to ask Sanderson if she’d be interested in talking about clothing, I asked how the look came together, how she was approaching things differently now with a new and specific goal.

Lauren Sanderson is even stylish backstage.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson

“I wore a black corset with these pants that I have that are pretty sick,” Sanderson told me, and she literally showed me the pants. They were silver and covered in buckles and straps and everything about them was absolutely fabulous.

“The corset was an experiment,” she explained, “because I’m trying to find what is going to be that combo for me, like Gwen Stefani had her bikini and the saggy pants. Like, what does that look like for me? I think I’m realizing it is baggy pants and a small shirt or a bra. But that picture, the cover, it was about how the feeling of an outfit and a moment has to match the feeling and the moment of the song.”

“With a song or a video or a social media post, you can only really like hone in on one vibe. That picture, which I took back in March, I actually was in a smoking section. I could go shoot cover art, but for me, sometimes it’s just best to pull from the actual experience, not try and recreate something. That was the only picture I got from that night. Because my friend just happened to pull out her little camera.”

Lauren Sanderson in black and pink, absolutely a rock star.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson

Those moments, sometimes chance, are often beginnings, and strung together chronologically they make lives and careers. I asked Sanderson if she had any particular definition associated with the word ‘iconic,’ because when I think about the people who inspire that title, they are often musicians and almost always exceptional storytellers who understand that clothing and costume are tools for communication.

“Iconic means free,” Lauren Sanderson told me. “Like, someone who’s really truly not thinking about how they’re being perceived. To me, it is someone who’s so in their body that they are not anywhere else at that moment. Someone who shows up and is just selfishly themselves. I’ve never thought of selfishness as a bad word, and I think it’s because of how I was raised. Both of my parents were always like, don’t ever feel bad for wanting to do what you want to do.”

MORE FROM FORBES

ForbesAll Hail Qveen Herby: A Conversation About Costume Versus ClothingBy Rachel Elspeth GrossForbesThe Future Of The Spacesuit: What NASA’s Artemis Astronauts Will WearBy Rachel Elspeth GrossForbesTrinidad James: The Art And Style Of Cultural EvolutionBy Rachel Elspeth Gross

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rachelelspethgross/2025/09/21/fishnets-tattoos-attitude-lauren-sanderson–on-the-art-of-character/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000757-1.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+3.47%
XRP
XRP$2.9774-0.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Partager
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.013292-2.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01515-0.26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04552+3.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Partager
BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is buzzing with opportunities. Among thousands of tokens launching, only a handful manage to combine narrative strength, tokenomics, and community loyalty. BullZilla, Pepe, and FLOKI stand tall as the top presales with 100x potential. They represent different angles of the meme coin revolution while attracting financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain […] Continue Reading: BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009631+0.38%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001054-0.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x