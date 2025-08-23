Lawmakers Push Plan to Make Bitcoin Part of Philippines’ National Reserves

The proposed legislation — the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act (House Bill 421) — calls for the BSP to purchase 2,000 BTC annually for five years and hold the assets in trust for at least two decades.

Committee chair Migz Villafuerte, who sponsored the bill, argued that building a Bitcoin reserve would diversify the country’s financial holdings, strengthen economic security, and allow the Philippines to benefit from the cryptocurrency economy.

“Stockpiling strategic assets such as Bitcoin is vital to national financial stability,” Villafuerte said, pointing to the asset’s compound annual growth rate of roughly 40% over the past five years.

Growing Global Interest in Bitcoin Reserves

The proposal comes as more governments and institutions weigh adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Switzerland is reportedly considering including BTC alongside gold, while Hong Kong and Poland have seen political leaders call for similar measures.

In the U.S., the White House released its first national crypto policy report in July following a review ordered by President Donald Trump. Analysts say Washington could use its nearly 200,000 seized BTC to establish its own reserve. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has pursued a corporate strategy of Bitcoin accumulation, now holding 18,888 BTC.

China, however, has taken the opposite approach — municipal authorities reportedly sold around 15,000 BTC earlier this year to address budget shortfalls.

If passed, the Philippines’ bill would make it one of the first countries in Asia to formally integrate Bitcoin into national reserves, reflecting how digital assets are increasingly shaping global financial policy.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

