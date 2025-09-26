Layer-1s stake their claim as crypto’s backbone in 2025

With stablecoin rules taking shape and tokenized assets entering the market, blockchain’s foundation is being tested and layer-1s are proving their staying power.

In 2025, the crypto industry is shifting from hype to utility. Stablecoin frameworks are taking shape, tokenized assets are entering mainstream markets, and artificial intelligence is beginning to transact on-chain.

At the center of these changes, layer-1 blockchains are being redefined not as experiments, but as the infrastructure powering real-world adoption.

“Layer-1s are still the backbone of the industry,” said Marc Vanlerberghe, chief strategy and marketing officer at the Algorand Foundation, on this week’s episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph.

