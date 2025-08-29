Layer-2 Magic: Bitcoin Hyper Presale Rockets Toward $13M

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/08/29 20:53
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31483+1.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10126-1.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20856-1.46%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.19831-5.26%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009328-5.12%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5329-4.73%
Layer-2 Magic: Bitcoin Hyper Presale Rockets Toward $13M as Demand Surges

Bitcoin Hyper boldly reimagines Bitcoin as the new Web3 hub, tapping into the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to build a Layer 2 that brings speed, smart contracts, and cross-chain utility to Bitcoin without sacrificing safety.

Why Bitcoin Needs More Than Digital Gold Status

Bitcoin is often called “digital gold” because of its massive value appreciation over the years. But this also reveals Bitcoin’s biggest weakness. It can’t do much beyond sitting pretty in a wallet.

To put it simply, Bitcoin is stupendously slow. The network can only handle about seven transactions per second. By comparison, Visa and Solana process thousands per second. This means each Bitcoin transaction can take several minutes to confirm.

If the network gets busy, you can wait much longer and pay much higher fees, sometimes over $10 just to send as little as $20. This makes everyday payments with Bitcoin impractical.

For developers, Bitcoin is hopeless. It doesn’t have smart contract support, and can’t power apps, lending platforms, NFTs, or games like other blockchains.

So it’s no surprise that most of the innovation has moved to other chains like Ethereum and Solana.

Bitcoin remains valuable owing to its place in history, but it has been left behind in the Web3 race.

The Stars Are Aligning for Bitcoin

And yet, despite its shortcomings, the long-term case for Bitcoin has never been louder.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, and Block Inc.’s Jack Dorsey have all projected $BTC could hit $1M or more by 2030.

The latest forecast comes from Bitwise, which expects Bitcoin to trade near $1.3M by 2035.

Bitcoin Valuation Framework. Source: Bitwise

Bitcoin Valuation Framework. Source: Bitwise

That confidence is backed by real action in the market.

Institutional adoption is growing, with traditional finance firms expanding their crypto exposure. On the regulatory side, the SEC’s Project Crypto and the Trump administration’s shifting policy stance signal a far more favorable climate for digital assets than in years past.

Highlighting the growing financial backing behind Bitcoin’s future is the Winklevoss twins’ recent donation of 188 $BTC (~$21M) to a pro-crypto PAC.

Also, Bitcoin is beginning to see more experiments with added functionality. For example, Tether has partnered with the RGB Protocol to issue stablecoins directly on the Bitcoin network, a sign that interest in programmability is growing.

Tether explores USDT integration on Bitcoin, source: X

Tether explores USDT integration on Bitcoin, source: X

Still, these efforts remain limited in scope, mostly centered on payments and stablecoin transfers.

Bitcoin Hyper takes the liberation of Bitcoin even further, aiming to unleash not just fast transactions but also smart contracts, DeFi platforms, NFTs, and other Web3 applications, all while staying rooted in Bitcoin’s security.

How Bitcoin Hyper Makes Bitcoin Practical for Real-World Use

At the center of this transformation is the Canonical Bridge, a mechanism that allows holders to move their $BTC directly into the Layer 2 network without middlemen or complicated processes.

How Bitcoin Hyper layer-2 works

How Bitcoin Hyper layer-2 works

Once inside the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem, that same $BTC gains new superpowers.

Transactions settle in less than a second. The Solana Virtual Machine gives Bitcoin the kind of speed users expect from modern apps and payment systems.

The next is cross-chain compatibility. Developers who have already created apps on Solana can easily bring them over. This makes it simple to launch DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, or even meme tokens on Bitcoin.

Proof-of-Stake sequencing ensures that the network can process transactions efficiently without the heavy energy costs of Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work model. But it doesn’t reduce Bitcoin’s core security, as the system remains anchored to Bitcoin.

Put together, it makes Bitcoin both a usable currency and a hub for the next generation of Web3 applications.

$HYPER Mania: ~$13M Raised and Counting

For anyone seeking exposure to Bitcoin’s trajectory without the hefty price tag, the native crypto of the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem, $HYPER, offers an exciting low-cap entry point this season.

 

$HYPER tokenomics overview

$HYPER tokenomics overview

Investors who understand the project’s potential place in Bitcoin’s next growth phase have been stocking up on $HYPER tokens at rock-bottom presale prices.

The first round opened at $0.0115 per token, but the presale has already surged through multiple rounds, each one selling out and lifting the price higher.

At the current stage, the token is available for purchase at $0.012825, but the window is closing fast. Whale wallets are diving in, with one $ETH transaction worth over $160K scooping up more than 12M tokens in a single move.

$150K ETH transaction buys 12M+ $HYPER tokens (Etherscan)

$150K ETH transaction buys 12M+ $HYPER tokens (Etherscan)

You can put your tokens to work right away with its Buy-and-Stake program. The dynamic APY is currently sitting in the higher 80% range.

Already, more than 600M $HYPER has been locked into the staking pool.

Secure your Bitcoin Hyper on the official site before the presale moves on to the next stage. The presale supports purchases using both cryptocurrencies and fiat cards.

For step-by-step instructions, check out this guide to buying $HYPER tokens. 

Developer Milestones Strengthen Investor Confidence

The Bitcoin Hyper project is making rapid progress in its tech roadmap, as per the latest update on 26 Aug 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper dev update, date: 26 Aug, 2025

Bitcoin Hyper dev update, date: 26 Aug, 2025

The roadmap ahead focuses on stronger roll-up sequencing, improved workflows for SVM-compatible contracts, and lightweight infrastructure like RPCs and indexers to support builders.

Bitcoin Hyper’s smart contracts have also undergone extensive audits by Coinsult and SpyWolf.

Bitcoin Hyper Turns Bitcoin From Digital Gold to Programmable Future – The Next Crypto to Explode?

With high market relevance, rapid tech progress, and strong investor traction, Bitcoin Hyper is one of the season’s hottest new projects.

  • For investors, $HYPER offers exposure to Bitcoin’s upside while adding a growth layer that the base chain cannot deliver on its own.
  • For developers, it represents a long-awaited platform to finally build on Bitcoin.

It wouldn’t be surprising if $HYPER makes a strong debut once it hits exchanges. And with growing whale activity, an early sell-out looks increasingly likely.

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).