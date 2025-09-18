Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

The discussion is now focused on layer 2 projects, which are quicker, less expensive and more scalable to users. On September 17, 2025, Phoenix Group and LunarCrush published data on the most socially active Layer-2 projects in terms of online activity.

The report identifies the ways in which communities are creating visibility and momentum of these scaling solutions in the digital ecosystem.

Linea Dominates Social Engagement

Phoenix Group published the updated information about the most socially active Layer 2 projects on September 17, 2025.

LunarCrush data had it that Linea left all competitors stunned with an astounding 3.1 million interactions in 9.7K engaged posts in 24 hours only. This execution points to the increased visibility of Linea in the crypto community, where social presence can easily increase exposure, user counts, and eventual growth in the ecosystem.

The linea domination, in particular, can be observed visibly when compared to other significant Layer 2 projects and, thus, is the leader in launching online discussions and capturing investors.

Starknet and Mantle Compete for Second Spot

Although Linea is winning by a large margin, Starknet (STRK) and Mantle (MNT) experienced notable momentum. Starknet earned 253.2K engagements on 2.9K posts and Mantle slightly won the engagement quality with 511.6K engagements on 2.5K posts.

The two projects are working on scaling solutions to provide Ethereum-compatible experiences that are cheaper. The fact that they are growing more socially active means that more users and developers are talking about their ecosystems, making them one of the most important threats to the domination of Linea.

Immutable and Stacks Gain Steady Attention

Immutable (IMX) had 415.9K interactions on 2.0K posts, indicating good momentum due to its gaming and NFT infrastructure focus. The active involvement indicates its attractiveness to real-life applications where communities spark debates concerning digital property and blockchain entertainment.

In the meantime, Stacks (STX) had 217.1K interactions based on 1.8K posts. It is fascinating in that it expands the functionality of Bitcoin, and the existing activity levels are indicative of future interest in Bitcoin-layer solutions as other ecosystems become more developed.

Zora, Celo, and Their Community Momentum

Zora (ZORA) created 242.2K engagements with a 1.7K post, displaying a strength in art, culture, and creator-centric blockchain activity. Its niche interest has cut a special niche in the Layer 2 projects discussions.

By contrast, Celo (CELO) had 1.4 million interactions on 1.7K posts which is better than a handful of more engaged names. Celo’s mobile-first design and emphasis on the real world applications hits quite hard, and it is a star compared to other accounts with lower numbers of posts engaged in them.

Arbitrum and Optimism Retain Relevance

Two of the most popular Ethereum Layer 2 projects by usage Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) showed rather low figures. Arbitrum had 174.5K interactions on 1.5K posts and Optimism had 211K interactions on 1.3K posts.

Although both projects are ranked lower in this report, they are heavy forces in the industry. Their robust developer networks and penetrativeness in decentralized finance (DeFi) guarantees them an extended presence, despite long-term social buzz seeming to have been muted in contrast to younger entrants.

ZK Networks Close the Layer 2 Projects List

At the tail, ZK projects (ZK) recorded 125.1K interactions on 1.3K posts. Although their usage is not as high, community interest demonstrates the potential of zero-knowledge scaling solutions in the long term. Their use on social platforms is likely to grow substantially as additional projects roll out with ZK rollups to provide more secure faster transactions.

Conclusion

The most recent layer 2 projects rankings demonstrate that social activity may form an early market sentiment indicator. Although not the only measure of success, interaction metrics are key in forming the visibility, partnerships and investment flows.

With the development of Layer 2 projects gaining momentum, such projects will probably have an even more influential online frontier in the next stage of blockchain expansion.