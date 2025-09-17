Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now After Analysts Dub It ‘The Next Shiba Inu’

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001295-0.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+2.03%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5162-0.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00584-1.68%

rocket1 LBR

The hunt for the best crypto presale to buy now is heating up, and one name is starting to dominate the conversation: Layer Brett (LBRETT). With tokens priced at just $0.0058 and over $3.7 million already raised, this new Ethereum layer 2 memecoin is getting serious attention. 

Analysts are even calling it “the next SHIB,” comparing its viral potential with stronger fundamentals. Add staking rewards around 706% APY, and it’s easy to see why early buyers are rushing in before the presale closes.

Why Layer Brett is catching fire

Layer Brett stands out by fixing a major problem that older meme tokens face: high fees and slow speeds. Built on Ethereum layer 2, it can process up to 10,000 transactions per second with costs as low as $0.0001. That’s pennies compared to the heavy gas fees many traders are used to.

The project combines fun with function:

  • Near-instant transactions with ultra-low fees
  • Immediate staking through its dApp at ~706% APY
  • A fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, far less than trillions in circulation for coins like SHIB
  • Community-first growth with giveaways, gamified staking, and NFT integrations

This mix of meme energy and genuine utility is why many are tipping it as the best crypto presale to buy now in September.

lbr

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) ongoing story

Of course, any mention of the “next SHIB” gets people talking. Launched in 2020, SHIB exploded as a community-driven meme token and was once branded the “Dogecoin killer.” At its 2021 peak, SHIB hit $0.00008616, pushing its market cap into the billions. Even today, with over 589 trillion tokens in circulation, SHIB remains one of the most popular altcoins, trading around $0.000013–$0.000014.

Recent SHIB news highlights steady token burns and a growing ecosystem with Shibarium, its own layer 2 network. Still, because of its massive supply, big price moves require massive inflows of capital. That’s why some investors are diversifying into smaller projects like Layer Brett, which has far more room to grow.

Comparing SHIB and Layer Brett

The difference between SHIB and Layer Brett comes down to scale and timing. SHIB has already made its historic run, building a massive holder base but leaving less space for new investors to see life-changing returns. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still in its presale stage at $0.0058, with plenty of upside potential left.

With staking rewards at 706% APY and just 10 billion tokens in supply, Layer Brett looks positioned to capture the best parts of meme culture while solving the limitations that held back projects like SHIB. That combination is exactly what analysts mean when they call it the best crypto presale to buy now.

Layer Brett price outlook

The crypto presale has already brought in close to $4 million, showing clear momentum. Early adopters are not only betting on its meme appeal but also on its Ethereum layer 2 foundation, which ensures scalability and long-term use cases. If demand keeps rising, Layer Brett could quickly establish itself as a top altcoin of 2025.

Conclusion

SHIB proved how powerful community-driven memes can be, but its supply makes big rallies harder to repeat. Layer Brett, with its low entry price, strong staking rewards, and Ethereum layer 2 efficiency, gives new investors the kind of early chance they’ve been waiting for.

With $0.0058 tokens still available and the presale already raising nearly $4 million, Layer Brett is quickly shaping up as the best crypto presale to buy now. 

The clock is ticking; once the presale ends, this low-cap gem may not stay under the radar for long.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbr

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion