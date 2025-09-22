The hunt for the best crypto to buy now has intensified as traders position ahead of the year’s final quarter. With Bitcoin consolidating and large-cap altcoins showing mixed momentum, attention has shifted to projects with strong fundamentals or explosive growth potential. Among the names gaining traction are Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), and Layer Brett (LBRETT), […] The post Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The hunt for the best crypto to buy now has intensified as traders position ahead of the year’s final quarter. With Bitcoin consolidating and large-cap altcoins showing mixed momentum, attention has shifted to projects with strong fundamentals or explosive growth potential. Among the names gaining traction are Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), and Layer Brett (LBRETT), […] The post Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 20:30
Capverse
CAP$0.13726-8.11%
Chainlink
LINK$21.28-7.95%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01981-7.94%
Polkadot
DOT$3.974-7.62%
Solayer
LAYER$0.457-12.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00545-1.80%

The hunt for the best crypto to buy now has intensified as traders position ahead of the year’s final quarter. With Bitcoin consolidating and large-cap altcoins showing mixed momentum, attention has shifted to projects with strong fundamentals or explosive growth potential. Among the names gaining traction are Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), and Layer Brett (LBRETT), each offering a different way to capture returns, with forecasts suggesting they could help portfolios 5–10x by November.

Chainlink: Powering the oracle economy

Chainlink (LINK) has long been a pillar of blockchain infrastructure, providing reliable data feeds that enable DeFi, NFTs, and countless smart contract applications. As more traditional institutions explore tokenization and on-chain settlement, Chainlink’s technology is becoming increasingly important.

At around $18, LINK has been climbing steadily, with analysts pointing to rising demand for its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This technology is key to bridging assets across networks, a function that could become central in the next bull cycle. While LINK may not deliver meme-level multiples, its credibility and growing utility make it a strong candidate for 2–5x growth over the coming months.

Polkadot: Building the multichain future

Polkadot (DOT) has positioned itself as a leader in multichain connectivity, allowing blockchains to interact seamlessly. The project’s parachain auctions and developer-focused ecosystem continue to attract attention, and institutional recognition has been building as the Web3 space expands.

Trading near $4.32, DOT is seen by analysts as undervalued relative to its long-term potential. If adoption of parachains accelerates and liquidity flows into the ecosystem, forecasts suggest DOT could move into the $15–$20 range within the next cycle. For investors looking at the best crypto to buy now for medium-term gains, Polkadot offers both scalability and room for upside compared to larger-cap competitors.

Why Layer Brett is standing out

While LINK and DOT provide strong fundamentals, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is catching attention for an entirely different reason: massive growth potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett combines meme coin culture with real blockchain functionality. It offers faster transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and inherits the security of Ethereum’s base layer, giving it a serious advantage over hype-only meme coins.

The presale has already raised more than $3.9 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0058. Early buyers can stake their tokens immediately through the project’s dApp and earn rewards of about 665% APY at current rates. These rewards will decline as more participants join, encouraging early adoption.

On top of staking, the roadmap features NFT integrations, gamified reward systems, and a $1 million community giveaway aimed at accelerating growth. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, Layer Brett is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious meme coins of 2025. Analysts suggest that if adoption mirrors early-stage breakouts like PEPE or SHIB, LBRETT could easily become a 50x–100x winner in the next bull run.

Conclusion

For traders searching for the best crypto to buy now, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett each bring something different to the table. LINK offers trusted infrastructure, DOT provides multichain scalability, and Layer Brett delivers early-stage meme coin upside with real blockchain utility. Together, they represent a mix of stability and high-growth opportunity that could give portfolios a significant boost heading into November.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation