Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Early Gains Of Cardano Back When It First Launched In 2017

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/18 04:13
ADA famously delivered massive gains after its 2017 launch, climbing from mere cents to over $3.00 during its bull run. Now, some experts believe LBRETT could follow a similar trajectory in the upcoming market cycle.

Let’s take a closer look at why Cardano’s historic performance is being used as a benchmark — and what makes Layer Brett a compelling pick for those seeking 25x–50x gains.

Cardano: From 2017 Hype To 2025 Patience Play

Cardano (ADA) made waves in 2017, launching with strong academic credentials and quickly rising from a few cents to over $1 within its first year. It eventually peaked at $3.10 during the 2021 bull run, rewarding early believers with life-changing gains.

Fast forward to today, ADA is trading at around $0.87. The project continues to evolve with major updates like Hydra for scalability and Mithril for improved network efficiency. Cardano still commands respect in the Layer 1 space, thanks to its developer activity and robust staking ecosystem.

However, for many retail investors, the explosive growth phase seems to be in the past. While ADA still holds long-term promise, the slower pace of adoption has led traders to explore newer, faster-moving assets that align more closely with current market narratives.

Layer Brett: A meme coin with serious infrastructure and early-mover advantage

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is currently in presale at a fixed price of $0.0058, and the buzz is building fast. What makes this project unique is that it doesn’t just rely on meme energy — it combines virality with real Ethereum Layer 2 technology.

Unlike typical meme coins, LBRETT features ultra-low gas fees, fast transactions, and smart contract capabilities. This means developers can build directly on top of it, while users enjoy a more seamless and scalable experience. It’s this combination of meme culture and technical credibility that has caught the attention of analysts and early investors alike.

The live staking system, which offers over 700% APY, is a major attraction. With no KYC requirements and easy access via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, users are flocking to lock in rewards ahead of the public launch.

LBRETT’s roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT integration, multichain compatibility, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. A $1 million community giveaway is also in progress to help build viral momentum. So far, the presale has raised over $3.7 million, with many calling it one of the hottest new entries in the meme coin space.

Final thought: From Cardano’s early days to Layer Brett’s big moment

Cardano’s early investors saw life-changing returns by getting in before the mainstream hype. Now, as the market seeks the next breakout star, Layer Brett is being compared to that same early window of opportunity, only with the added twist of meme coin appeal and Layer 2 performance.

With staking rewards, a capped supply, and growing community buzz, LBRETT could offer exponential returns for early believers — much like ADA did back in 2017.

For those who missed the early Cardano rally, this might be the next best shot.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
