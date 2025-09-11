Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Giants Shiba Inu & Pepe After Being Dubbed The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/11 22:44
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000534+%0,18
Solayer
LAYER$0,5454-%1,76
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001047-%0,28
Memecoin
MEME$0,002597+%0,27
ERA
ERA$0,7237-%2,95
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0,0002231-%2,23
Nowchain
NOW$0,00629-%2,02
Layer Brett

The post Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Giants Shiba Inu & Pepe After Being Dubbed The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Shiba Inu and PEPE had their breakout era. They minted overnight millionaires and dominated headlines, but in 2025, the energy is shifting towards Layer Brett. Crypto experts have now identified the new meme coin as the best crypto to buy now for traders hoping to relive the historic runs of Shiba Inu and PEPE. Their analysis is based on Layer Brett’s market fundamentals, which could see it overtake legacy meme giants. 

This article compares Layer Brett against Shiba Inu and PEPE to explain why analysts are calling it the best crypto to buy now on the market. 

Layer Brett: The new meme coin with fundamentals that traders won’t ignore

Layer Brett is an ERC-20 token that is offering more than viral branding in the evolving meme sector. The project is standing by to solve the congestion issues that have troubled the Ethereum chain. It allows market participants to conduct transactions at a lightning-fast speed with the lowest cost in the market. 

The setup for any user is straightforward, encompassing the main essence of blockchain. Simply, connect your wallet, buy in under a cent, and move tokens to any wallet address of your choice, whether it’s on Trust or Metamusk. This kind of frictionless, community-fuelled experience has been amiss, especially among meme traders. 

Such an edge cannot go unnoticed in the cryptocurrency market, and thousands of holders have pulled in $3.3 million with tokens selling faster with each wave. Influencers are talking, crypto Twitter is buzzing, and Discord is flooded with new wallet joins.  

Meanwhile, gamified campaigns, giveaways, and NFT rewards are also helping fuel Layer Brett’s momentum. There’s no waiting for a resistance level to be cleared: Layer Brett is built for movement to eclipse the legacy meme giants like Shiba Inu and PEPE.

Layer Brett

Shiba Inu: The sleeping giant enters full consolidation mode

Shiba Inu, often hailed as Dogecoin’s heir, is facing one of its most testing phases in years. According to recent reports, SHIB has slipped into sideways consolidation despite a noticeable increase in its burn rate. In its latest burn attempt, up to 20,311,173 SHIB were permanently destroyed, pushing the weekly burn rate higher by 43.66%. 

Still, SHIB has entered a full consolidation mood, with technical indicators like tightening Bollinger Bands revealing a market caught in indecision. Neither bulls nor bears are steering, leaving holders frustrated as their capital stagnates in a narrow trading channel. This prolonged standstill is driving investors to reconsider their strategies. 

Layer Brett

PEPE: The volatile giant facing bearish forces

PEPE’s story is a testament to how quickly sentiment can shift in the cryptocurrency market. Its price recently jumped as memecoin trading surged, climbing with volume spikes and viral interest. Analysts highlight factors like exchange listings, retail speculation, and whale activity as short-term drivers. 

Yet, long-term market volatility has caught up with the PEPE price. With no utility and heavy reliance on hype cycles, the Pepe coin is now erasing its earlier market gains. 

Conclusion

Yes, early SHIB and PEPE holders turned pocket change into fortunes, but repeating that in 2025 is uncertain. Unlike Layer Brett, these legacy giants don’t deliver the same technological edge to keep them afloat. At this point, they are more of a speculative gamble. 

For investors chasing the next 100x rally, Layer Brett is where urgency meets opportunity. That’s because Layer Brett presale will not last long, and with its staking APY trending around 781%, now is the time to act. 

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32323+%0,74
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04566-%7,06
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0010781-%12,50
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,67-%0,45
Union
U$0,01013-%7,65
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004324-%1,32
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Partager
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
MAY
MAY$0,04337+%1,61
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0965+%15,84
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21,24+%0,85
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team