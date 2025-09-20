Layer Brett ($LBRETT) merges meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, $0.0001 fees, and 680% APY staking, aiming to outperform Dogecoin and PEPE’s early gains.Layer Brett ($LBRETT) merges meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, $0.0001 fees, and 680% APY staking, aiming to outperform Dogecoin and PEPE’s early gains.

Layer Brett Could Surpass The Early Gains That Dogecoin & Pepe Holders Made Back In 2022

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 03:50
GAINS
GAINS$0.02445-2.31%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5284-5.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001088-4.81%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002575-4.02%

ethereum59 main lbr

Dogecoin and PEPE are two top meme coins that have been in the headlines for years now. However, there’s a new token in town. Layer Brett. The new Layer 2 memecoin is currently in presale, offering early-entry pricing at $0.0058 per token. 

With its focus on utility over pure meme status, Layer Brett is building an ecosystem designed for speed and substantial rewards. This could be a significant opportunity for market participants watching for the following trending cryptocurrencies.

Layer Brett: Real utility over meme hype and status

Layer Brett isn’t just another meme coin; it’s a Layer 2 solution built on Ethereum. Unlike foundational Layer 1 chains, which can be slow and congested, Layer Brett offers lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, processing activity off-chain for a claimed $0.0001 per transaction. 

This infrastructure compresses fees and shrinks wait times, directly addressing issues traditional meme tokens like Dogecoin and Pepe have faced with network scalability. The project’s presale also offers early buyers the chance to stake for significant rewards, with coverage citing over 680% APY.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin that combines viral meme culture with real blockchain utility. It aims to deliver high-speed, low-cost transactions while being anchored to Ethereum’s security. This decentralized project offers an evolving ecosystem including staking, token rewards, and plans for complete Layer 2 functionality, providing a new option in the DeFi landscape.

Layer Brett operates as an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol, processing transactions off-chain to achieve near-instant speeds. This design significantly reduces gas fees compared to mainnet Ethereum, improving accessibility for everyday users. 

Holders can buy and stake $LBRETT via MetaMask or Trust Wallet immediately through the dApp for high-yield, Layer 2-powered rewards. The platform also intends to introduce bridging solutions for seamless cross-chain interoperability.

lbr

Dogecoin and PEPE Highlight the Risks of Meme Coin Hype

Dogecoin and PEPE have grown into two of the most recognizable meme tokens, celebrated for their strong communities and viral appeal. Yet both remain tied to Layer 1 networks, which often face higher transaction costs and slower speeds during heavy network use. Unlike projects that introduce real Layer 2 solutions, Dogecoin and PEPE rely almost entirely on sentiment to fuel demand. 

Their market outlook is highly speculative, driven by trends on social media and the broader mood of retail traders. While Dogecoin has longevity as the original meme coin and PEPE has shown how quickly hype can spread, neither offers a clear path toward lasting utility. Their future price direction remains uncertain and closely linked to community enthusiasm.

lbr

Layer Brett vs. meme giants

Layer Brett is positioned as a utility-backed alternative in the meme coin space. Its Layer 2 architecture, offering low gas fees and fast transactions, differentiates it from meme-only plays. With a fixed supply of 10 billion $LBRETT tokens, early participants benefit from enhanced staking rates. 

A $1 million giveaway program is also planned to encourage broader community involvement. The project notes, “$LBRETT is not an investment vehicle,” but a community-driven blockchain designed for interaction.

Layer Brett represents a significant step in the evolution of meme tokens, moving beyond simple viral appeal to integrate real Layer 2 utility. Its presale offers a chance to engage with a project focused on speed, low fees, and staking rewards, features absent from older meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe. This early access, paired with high APY opportunities, presents a unique proposition. 

Participate while the presale is still live.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

TLDR Shiba Inu faces growing risks due to leadership instability and the absence of its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama. The lack of identifiable leadership raises trust issues, hindering Shiba Inu’s ability to attract institutional investors. Shibarium’s transaction volume has significantly declined, sparking concerns about its ability to support decentralized finance (DeFi) growth. A recent $3 [...] The post Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005088-3.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001835-9.69%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061-2.55%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04417-7.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017825+2.57%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007798-1.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Partager
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08526-4.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017825+2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)