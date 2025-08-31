Layer Brett is giving investors early Dogecoin vibes as analysts say it could flip Pepe coin in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 15:53
RealLink
REAL$0.05749+0.33%
Capverse
CAP$0.06902-2.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018806-0.96%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000572+0.88%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5347-0.39%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000989-0.60%

The crypto world has a way of building legends overnight. In 2013, a playful Shiba Inu meme initially dismissed as a joke rose to a $42 billion market cap at an all-time high. DOGE appears to have reached its maximum potential, and meme enthusiasts are seeking a return to sturdy performance.

This year, the new Layer Brett meme solution is giving that 1000x vibe. It’s the same meme energy but with infrastructure and utility, and analysts are whispering that this presale sensation may outpace even PEPE this year. Can it? Let’s find out.

Dogecoin’s Legacy: Whales, ETF buzz, and meme momentum

From dog-themed memes to mainstream headlines, Dogecoin has fought every stereotype, and sometimes won. Its ascent to a $42 billion valuation proved that social sentiment, viral culture, and sheer retail enthusiasm win. This year, DOGE is still hot despite reeling 70% below its all-time high. 

Dogecoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

In August 2025, whales accumulated roughly 680 million DOGE, engineering a V-shaped bounce from $0.21 to $0.22. Meanwhile, regulatory waters are shifting. Analysts estimate a 90% probability of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval in 2025, with key players like Grayscale and 21Shares in motion. A breakthrough here could unleash institutional capital.

Pepe Coin struggles amid whale exodus

When Pepe burst onto the scene, it carried the advantage of novelty and a loyal online fan base. The frog-themed coin quickly secured a place as one of the top meme assets, with a market capitalization bouncing between $4 and $10 billion over the past year. But recent months have revealed cracks in its foundation.

PEPE price analysis. Source: FXLeaders

PEPE’s price slipped nearly 10% this week, falling below the $0.00001000 psychological level before staging a minor rebound. The real red flag lies in whale behavior. Whale wallets holding 100M to 1B PEPE have dropped to 41,058 from a monthly high of 41,506, while addresses with over 1B PEPE have also thinned. 

Derivatives data confirm the bearish tilt: open interest has fallen 8% to around $556M, and negative funding rates show the sell side firmly in control. This opens the door for a rival with stronger fundamentals and fresh momentum to capture investor attention.

Why Layer Brett attracted over $2 million in record time.

Layer Brett is a reality of “what could have been” in the meme market. Unlike earlier memecoins that leaned entirely on hype, Layer Brett is structured as a hybrid between community-driven fun and serious blockchain infrastructure. It combines the cultural appeal of meme tokens with tangible utilities that could anchor its value in the long term.

Key features include staking rewards that allow holders to earn passive income. This cross-chain bridge simplifies movement between ecosystems and governance rights, giving the community real influence over development. The project also supports NFT integrations, GameFi applications, and liquidity incentives, making it more than a speculative play. 

This layered approach gives Layer Brett something Dogecoin and Pepe never had in their formative years—utility from day one. Early investors see echoes of Dogecoin’s grassroots beginnings, but with a technological backbone that aligns with where Web3 is heading. This powerful combo is exactly what drove close to 5,000 investors to its ongoing million-dollar presale.

The best part that excites many investors is that LBRETT is still underpriced. Just $0.005 in presale, and they could be swimming in millions if the meme token grows to a quarter of PEPE’s current valuation.

Conclusion: Why the tide is turning toward Layer Brett

Dogecoin proved that memes could move markets. Pepe demonstrated that virality still works, though its weakness exposes hype risks without evolving fundamentals. Now, Layer Brett is fusing both lessons into a model tailored for 2025: community firepower plus real blockchain utility.

Layer Brett is seizing that moment with a presale already closing in on $2 million. For investors watching the memecoin cycle reset, ignoring Layer Brett may prove to be the costliest mistake of 2025.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: Whale dumps $438 mln Bitcoin – Why BTC is now at a crossroads

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/layer-brett-is-giving-investors-early-dogecoin-vibes-as-analysts-say-it-could-flip-pepe-coin-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin?

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Google Cloud is begonnen met de tests van de eigen blockchain. Dit nieuwe testnet richt zich in eerste instantie op betalingen van grote bedrijven, maar kan ook een nieuwe standaard zetten op het gebied van altcoins. Hoewel door sommigen een bull run wordt voorzien, is niet iedereen even enthousiast over de nieuwe crypto. Hoe zit dit? Google crypto voor betaling met altcoins Op woensdag kwam Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie van de techreus, op zijn LinkedIn met een belangrijke mededeling: Google bouwt aan een eigen blockchain netwerk, genaamd Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). Het doel is om financiële instituties een neutrale blockchain te bieden die het uitvoeren van smart contracts op basis van Python mogelijk maakt. Het zal hier gaan om een nieuw Layer 1 netwerk, inclusief een eigen Google crypto. Dit netwerk zal toegankelijk worden middels een enkele API en zo geprogrammeerd worden dat het betalingen automatiseert en digitale asset management mogelijk maakt. Widmann gaf tevens aan dat de Google crypto blockchain aan alle wetten en regelgeving zal voldoen, en gaat opereren als een privaat systeem. Google Cloud just dropped a bombshell:Universal Ledger = Layer 1 blockchain.Built for institutions. Engineered for scale. GCUL is live in private testnet with:→ Python based smart contracts→ Native commercial bank money on-chain→ Planet scale infra (Cloud + Ads… pic.twitter.com/5h4LHAe1eZ — BPP | Crypto Key Media | $SUI $DMC (@Web3BPP) August 27, 2025 De GCUL blockchain moet een concurrent worden voor Tempo van Stripe en Ara van Circle, maar dan met de enorme gebruikscijfers die Google heeft inclusief het bijbehorende institutionele vertrouwen.   @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Volgt bull run op nieuwe crypto? GCUL wordt gepresenteerd als een neutrale blockchain en (in de toekomst) een belangrijk deel van de crypto infrastructuur. Widmann: “Tether gaat geen gebruik maken van Circles’ blockchain, en Adyen maakt waarschijnlijk geen gebruik van Stripes’ blockchain. Maar elk financieel instituut kan bouwen op GCUL.” Google Cloud has announced the launch of its L1 blockchain, GCUL, which simplifies cross-border payments and asset settlements through a distributed ledger. GCUL is currently in a private testnet phase and announced a partnership with CME earlier this year to pilot tokenized… pic.twitter.com/QbH9A2Q33m — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 27, 2025 Precies om deze reden wordt verwacht dat er een bull run op de eigen Google crypto kan ontstaan. Het gaat hier immers om een nieuwe crypto van een van de grootste techreuzen ter wereld, die bovendien onmisbaar is voor tal van financiële instellingen. Na afronde van de testnet fase kan $GCUL (de Google crypto) weleens een van de beste altcoins worden. Kritiek op Google crypto Tegelijkertijd is niet iedereen even enthousiast over de token. Een van de problemen die nu al voorzien wordt is het feit dat de bockchain gebouwd wordt met het oog op financiële instituties. Kleine investeerders zullen zodoende weinig met de Google Crypto kunnen. Bovendien is de structuur van de layer 1 blockchain van Google privaat ingesteld. Het gaat hier volgens critici dan ook niet om een gedecentraliseerd platform, maar om een netwerk waar er sprake is van een sterk gecentraliseerde leiding. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Slim investeren in altcoins Helaas is het momenteel nog niet mogelijk om in de Google Crypto te investeren. Het is echter wel verstandig om deze token in de gaten te houden, omdat het een bull run op altcoins zou kunnen veroorzaken. Mogelijk hangt er na een succesvolle testnet pilot zelfs een altseason in de lucht. Een van de eerste exchanges die de Google Crypto aan gaat bieden, zal waarschijnlijk Best Wallet zijn. Dit compleet gedecentraliseerde netwerk loopt voorop wat betreft de omarming van nieuwe L1 netwerken: momenteel ondersteunt het al tokens van meer dan 60 verschillende blockchains, en dit aantal breidt zich snel uit. Het kan dus verstandig zijn om je nu alvast te positioneren voor deze nieuwe crypto, door een account bij Best Wallet aan te maken. Trade je op het platform met $BEST, de eigen token van het netwerk, dan ontvang je extra voordelen. Dit zijn bijvoorbeeld lagere transactiekosten en hogere stakingrendementen. $BEST bevindt zich nu nog in de presale, waar het in korte tijd $ 15 miljoen op wist te halen. Steeds meer traders ontdekken de potentie van deze nieuwe crypto. Zorg dus voor de optimale voorbereiding op de Google Crypto bull run, en koop tijdens altseason je tokens met behulp van Best Wallet! Nu naar Best Wallet Token i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin? is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03909-3.67%
SUI
SUI$3.3031-0.58%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003466+0.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/31 16:16
Partager
An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, an ancient Bitcoin whale once again deposited 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid to exchange for ETH, worth US$218.24 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,546.32+0.09%
Ethereum
ETH$4,454.06+1.37%
Partager
PANews2025/08/31 17:24
Partager
Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X from Here

Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X from Here

Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin is convinced that Ethereum (ETH) will end up flippening Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin
BTC$108,546.32+0.09%
SphereX
HERE$0.000323-4.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,454.06+1.37%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/31 15:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin?

An ancient Bitcoin whale deposited another 2,000 BTC into HyperLiquid in exchange for ETH

Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X from Here

InvroMining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure

El Salvador Diversifies Bitcoin Reserves Strategy