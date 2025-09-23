When rankings shuffle and investor money moves, everyone wants to know where the real opportunities lie. This week’s market shake-up saw Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) secure their places among the top three performers. But it was newcomer Layer Brett (LBRETT) that stole the spotlight. Many analysts are already calling it the best crypto to [...] The post Layer Brett Named Best Crypto to Buy Now As Solana and Cardano Secure Top 3 Spots appeared first on Blockonomi.When rankings shuffle and investor money moves, everyone wants to know where the real opportunities lie. This week’s market shake-up saw Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) secure their places among the top three performers. But it was newcomer Layer Brett (LBRETT) that stole the spotlight. Many analysts are already calling it the best crypto to [...] The post Layer Brett Named Best Crypto to Buy Now As Solana and Cardano Secure Top 3 Spots appeared first on Blockonomi.

Layer Brett Named Best Crypto to Buy Now As Solana and Cardano Secure Top 3 Spots

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:30
Solana
SOL$219.27-1.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.06028+0.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4487-3.08%
Cardano
ADA$0.821-1.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562+2.74%

When rankings shuffle and investor money moves, everyone wants to know where the real opportunities lie. This week’s market shake-up saw Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) secure their places among the top three performers.

But it was newcomer Layer Brett (LBRETT) that stole the spotlight. Many analysts are already calling it the best crypto to buy now, thanks to its mix of meme coin energy and Ethereum Layer 2 technology.

So how did LBRETT muscle its way into the conversation alongside heavyweights like SOL and Cardano?

Solana and Cardano: Holding Their Ground

Solana (SOL) continues to impress with lightning-fast throughput and a growing ecosystem of dApps. Despite a recent dip, SOL has managed to maintain investor interest despite market volatility. Cardano (ADA) is also showing resilience with its strong focus on scalability and sustainability.

Together, SOL and Cardano remain blue chip altcoin picks for long term holders who want stability in their portfolios.

But in a market that thrives on hype and growth potential, stability only tells half the story. That’s why attention has shifted toward projects like Layer Brett, which bring new narratives and fresh opportunities for exponential gains.

Why Layer Brett Is Being Tipped As the Best Crypto To Buy Now

Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just a meme coin knockoff—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 solution built for speed, lower cost transactions, and DeFi functionality. At the same time, it embraces the fun, viral branding that made meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu global sensations. This dual identity is precisely why analysts are tagging it as the best crypto to buy now.

The presale, priced at only $0.0058, has already seen overwhelming demand. Early buyers are betting on life-changing returns, with speculation of 100x upside once it launches. Add staking rewards still sitting above 650% APY, and the FOMO is real. Traders aren’t just buying tokens—they’re rushing to lock them in before rewards shrink further.

Presale Frenzy and Real Utility

Momentum is picking up fast. The LBRETT project team originally planned multiple stages for the presale, but the rapid pace of sales has pushed things forward faster than expected. The combination of massive APY, a $1 million giveaway, and no-KYC participation has created the kind of buzz that few projects manage to capture.

Unlike many meme coins that lean purely on hype, LBRETT is designed for utility. With Ethereum-backed security, seamless DeFi integration, and community-driven governance, it’s giving investors more than just jokes and mascots. That’s why it’s being framed as the best crypto to buy now. It has the fun of meme culture, backed by the practicality of Web3 infrastructure.

From Giants to Newcomers

Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) may be cementing their dominance among the top three altcoins, but it’s Layer Brett (LBRETT) that has captured market imagination. While SOL and Cardano provide reliability, LBRETT is offering the kind of explosive upside that meme coin investors dream about—only this time, with real technology to back it up.

If history has taught crypto traders anything, it’s that early movers reap the biggest rewards. With its presale heating up and features aligning with both DeFi utility and meme coin mania, LBRETT is looking more and more like the best crypto to buy now.

The presale is live at $0.0058. Get it while it lasts!

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Layer Brett Named Best Crypto to Buy Now As Solana and Cardano Secure Top 3 Spots appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost