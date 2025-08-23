Layer Brett Presale Blasts Past $950K And 3,000 Holders As Solana Meme Coins Bleed

The shine is fading fast for Solana meme coins. Once hyped as quick-flip opportunities, they’ve been hammered by sharp sell-offs, with the entire category dropping nearly 9% in a single day. BONK slipped despite major backing, and smaller names like Chill House and MLG are seeing double-digit losses. Traders are starting to rethink whether the endless churn of Solana meme coins is worth the risk, especially as attention shifts back toward projects with stronger fundamentals and actual utility. In that rotation, a new name is beginning to stand out: Layer Brett.

Solana (SOL)meme coins: bleeding fast while traders bail

Solana (SOL) meme coins are taking a beating right now. The broader category is down roughly 8.5% in a day, making it one of the sharpest drops across crypto. BONK fell 6.5% despite an announced $115 million acquisition plan, while plenty of other favourites like Chill House, Fartcoin, and MLG are seeing double‑digit dips. It’s brutal.

The sell‑off isn’t coming out of nowhere. Investors are rotating into what they deem “quality assets” — Ethereum, smart contracts, layer‑1s with real use cases — and moving away from hype‑based, visceral-style tokens. Solana meme coins are getting left behind in that shift.

Even Pump.fun, the Solana launchpad that’s pumped out millions of meme tokens, isn’t shielding most of them. Sure, tokens like Myro saw a 62% pop, but others tanked just as fast. The volatility crushing Solana meme coins right now is just another reminder: hype fades, but price slaps don’t forgive.

So while traders used to dream of quick flips and parabolic moves on Solana meme coins, most of them are running into a reality check — and a hard one at that.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Presale growth against the chaos

While Solana meme coins are bleeding value, Layer Brett is writing a very different story. The presale has already surged past $950,000 and attracted more than 3,000 holders, showing that traders aren’t just chasing quick flips anymore — they’re looking for meme energy with real backbone. Layer Brett delivers that by combining Ethereum Layer 2 speed, low fees, and staking rewards that dwarf what you see on shaky Solana launches.

The project’s appeal is simple: it moves fast but with purpose. Transactions clear in seconds, gas costs pennies, and staking yields are massive thanks to Layer 2 efficiency. That structure gives Layer Brett the kind of sustainability Solana meme coins often lack, where hype burns out before features even go live. Here, early buyers can stake instantly, and the returns are already keeping the community engaged.

It’s also about the story. Most Solana meme coins are here one day and gone the next — a funny name or a Telegram pump, then silence. Layer Brett plays the meme game too, but it’s got more under the hood. Things like gamified staking, NFT drops, and cross-chain plans mean there’s always something new to keep people interested, instead of the usual fade after a quick pump.

The result is momentum that doesn’t fade after a single pump. Layer Brett’s presale numbers show traders shifting away from risky Solana meme coins and toward a project that feels fun, but also built to last. LBRETT tokens are just $0.0047 currently. The next price rise is imminent.

Conclusion

Solana meme coins keep bleeding value, leaving traders frustrated with pump-and-dump cycles. Layer Brett flips the script — it’s still got meme energy, but with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, cheap fees, and big staking rewards holding it up. The presale blasting past $950K and 3,000 holders shows traders are ready for something sturdier than the usual chaos of Solana meme coins.

