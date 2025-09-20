The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is always a mix of proven names and fresh challengers. While Pi Coin (PI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) each bring something unique, a new project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is getting a lot of love. This new meme token is in a crypto presale priced […] The post Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is always a mix of proven names and fresh challengers. While Pi Coin (PI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) each bring something unique, a new project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is getting a lot of love. This new meme token is in a crypto presale priced […] The post Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 03:30
1
1$0.007723-21.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-6.38%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01922-3.90%
Avalanche
AVAX$33.62-3.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01843+6.22%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5238-6.31%
Pi Network
PI$0.35241-2.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0058-2.52%

The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is always a mix of proven names and fresh challengers. While Pi Coin (PI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) each bring something unique, a new project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is getting a lot of love.

This new meme token is in a crypto presale priced at just $0.0058, while staking rewards are around 690% APY. But, not everything revolves around the price; $LBRETT is also popular because of its tech, speed, and explosive growth.

Why Layer Brett is becoming so popular

The real reason Layer Brett is gaining momentum is that it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built for speed and scale. Transactions run much faster than Ethereum itself, with gas fees reduced to fractions of a cent. On top of that, its social presence has grown quickly, showing strong community energy.

The presale is live at $0.0058, with early stakers locking in around 692% APY. More than $3,784,000 has already been raised, proving how quickly it’s gaining traction. Add in features like gamified staking, NFT integration, and cross-chain bridges in the roadmap, and it’s easy to see why traders are calling it the best crypto to buy now.

Pi Coin struggles with unlock fears

Pi Coin (PI) came to market in 2025 with a mission of mobile accessibility. But the biggest challenge it faces is its locked supply. A huge portion of tokens is still not circulating, which creates constant uncertainty for holders.

Today, PI trades around $0.35–$0.36, far below its all-time high of $2.98. Until liquidity improves and major exchanges list it more widely, many investors will stay cautious.

Avalanche holds its ground

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the better-known Layer 1 blockchains, built for scalability and DeFi. It’s fast, cheap, and home to a range of decentralized applications. But competition in the Layer 1 space is fierce, with Ethereum and Solana often grabbing the spotlight.

Currently, AVAX trades near $39.47, with a market cap of about $15.9 billion. Its all-time high was $146.22 back in November 2021. While it has clear strengths, newer projects with unique features, like Layer Brett’s Layer 2 approach, are drawing investor attention away.

Hedera bets on enterprise adoption

Hedera (HBAR) is different from traditional blockchains, running on its own hashgraph consensus model. Known for speed and sustainability, it has secured institutional traction, even being added to a Grayscale fund.

Right now, HBAR trades around $0.24, with a market cap of $10.3 billion and over 42 billion tokens in circulation. Its all-time high was $0.57 in September 2021. While Hedera continues to grow through enterprise partnerships, its price action often depends on large-scale adoption rather than retail hype.

Comparing price outlooks

  • PI: ~$0.36, well below the ATH of $2.98. Faces supply unlock risks.
  • AVAX: ~$39.47, strong DeFi presence but crowded competition.
  • HBAR: ~$0.24, backed by enterprise use cases but slower retail buzz.
  • $LBRETT: $0.0058 in presale, ~692% APY, $3.78M raised, small market cap with big room for growth.

This gap in market cap is critical. While PI, AVAX, and HBAR are already multi-billion-dollar projects, Layer Brett is still early. Even modest inflows could move its price dramatically.

Conclusion: Why investors are watching Layer Brett

PI, HBAR, and AVAX all bring value, but they also face challenges in liquidity, adoption, and competition. Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers something different, a blend of memecoin culture and Ethereum Layer 2 speed. With its presale still open at $0.0058, staking rewards and millions raised already, the window for early entry is closing.

For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now, Layer Brett looks set to dominate headlines and portfolios as the 2025 bull run builds momentum.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Partager
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Partager
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement