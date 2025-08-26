LayerZero Acquires Stargate For $110 Million In Major DAO-Approved Deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 02:47
CROSS
CROSS$0,20917-7,24%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001649-4,62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018684-8,80%
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1176-3,68%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4275-11,12%
Major
MAJOR$0,15397-8,50%
Aug 25, 2025 at 17:15 // News

In a landmark acquisition that highlights the growing maturity of decentralized finance (DeFi), LayerZero Labs has successfully acquired the cross-chain platform Stargate for $110 million.


The deal was approved by a community vote from the Stargate Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), with an overwhelming 95% of members voting in favor.


This acquisition is a pivotal moment for the interoperability sector of the crypto market. Stargate is a leading “cross-chain bridge” that allows users and applications to seamlessly transfer assets between different blockchains.


By integrating Stargate, LayerZero Labs, a key player in the omnichain interoperability space, is poised to significantly strengthen its position.


LayerZero’s technology is designed to create a “communication layer” between blockchains, and adding Stargate’s popular bridging service provides a critical piece of infrastructure to fulfill that vision.


This deal is not only about business consolidation but also about validating the DAO governance model. The community-led decision to sell Stargate to LayerZero showcases how decentralized organizations can make major strategic moves through a transparent and democratic process, reinforcing the core principles of Web3. The $110 million valuation is also a strong indicator of the significant value placed on essential blockchain infrastructure.

Source: https://coinidol.com/layerzero-acquires-stargate/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01246-10,16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,10028+11,16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001646-4,74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2306-9,31%
MAY
MAY$0,04534-4,88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0,01224-26,48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,0434-6,04%
Edge
EDGE$0,51598-6,34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits