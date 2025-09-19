LayerZero and TRON Unlock New Power for PYUSD Across Blockchains

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/19 02:21
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07645+9.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25327+7.27%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+1.35%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
HYDRA
HYDRA$0.1299--%

TLDR

  • TRON & LayerZero bring PYUSD0 to TRON, boosting omnichain access.
  • PYUSD goes omnichain on TRON via Stargate Hydra bridge.
  • TRON hosts PYUSD0: fast, scalable stablecoin interoperability.
  • PayPal’s PYUSD joins TRON for cross-chain stablecoin transfers.
  • TRON powers PYUSD0 for global, compliant digital dollar usage.

TRON DAO and LayerZero have integrated PayPal USD (PYUSD) into the TRON network as PYUSD0 using the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. This move enhances cross-chain interoperability and enables PYUSD to operate on TRON through Stargate Hydra without users’ action. The addition of PYUSD0 boosts stablecoin accessibility and usability across decentralized applications and digital finance platforms.

LayerZero Stargate Hydra bridge facilitates the seamless launch of PYUSD0 as a permissionless token on TRON, ensuring full fungibility with PYUSD. Users can redeem PYUSD0 at a 1:1 ratio with the U.S. dollar, maintaining parity across all supported chains. This development follows previous deployments of PYUSD on Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

TRON’s infrastructure, known for speed and scalability, provides a strong foundation for expanding PYUSD’s utility in global financial systems. This step aligns with the broader goal of integrating traditional payments with decentralized networks. By hosting PYUSD0, TRON extends the stablecoin’s reach to its ecosystem of over 332 million accounts.

TRON’s Expanding Role in Global Settlements with PYUSD

TRON’s evolution into a key stablecoin settlement layer continues with the integration of PYUSD0. The network processes over 9 million transactions daily and holds more than $28 billion in total value locked (TVL). Its cumulative transfer volume since 2018 now exceeds $21 trillion, demonstrating high throughput and adoption.

TRON’s inclusion of PYUSD strengthens its ability to support real-world digital assets and financial applications. The network facilitates low-cost, high-speed transactions for users and institutions globally. With nearly $1 billion in protocol revenue reported in each of the first two quarters of 2025, TRON’s growth remains robust.

The support for PYUSD on TRON also reflects growing demand for compliant, interoperable digital dollars. With TRON’s infrastructure and LayerZero’s omnichain protocol, users gain secure access to PYUSD0 without depending on centralized exchanges. This approach promotes broader financial inclusion and digital asset adoption.

LayerZero and Stargate Accelerate PYUSD Distribution Across Chains

LayerZero Labs enabled the deployment of PYUSD0 to TRON and six other chains including Avalanche and Sei. Using the Stargate Hydra model, LayerZero expanded PYUSD’s reach by integrating its OFT standard with decentralized networks. This marks a major milestone in cross-chain stablecoin infrastructure.

The rollout improves composability and removes reliance on centralized platforms like PayPal or Venmo for asset mobility. It allows users to move PYUSD seamlessly between supported blockchains while keeping liquidity unified. The system also updates previous bridged tokens like BYUSD and USDF into standardized PYUSD0 versions.

LayerZero and PayPal position PYUSD as a competitive force among stablecoins. PYUSD now joins the omnichain category, following similar advancements with Tether’s USDT0. These developments support the broader aim of borderless finance that works around the clock across blockchain ecosystems.

The post LayerZero and TRON Unlock New Power for PYUSD Across Blockchains appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.00983-4.22%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013743-1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.84%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support