LayerZero buys Stargate in $110M deal with 95% approval

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:21
Threshold
T$0.01561-6.75%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-2.70%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10423-11.16%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1624-9.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593-4.36%
  • LayerZero secured a $110 million deal to buy Stargate, with 95% community approval after revising its offer.
  • Rival bids came from Wormhole, Axelar, and Across, but Stargate moved forward with LayerZero’s proposal.
  • The updated deal gives stakers half of Stargate’s revenue for six months and swaps all STG tokens for ZRO.

LayerZero Stargate, a blockchain messaging protocol, has won a $110 million deal to buy Stargate, a cross chain platform it created in 2022.

The Stargate community voted on Sunday, with 95% approving the deal after LayerZero tweaked its offer following complaints it wasn’t fair. Three other companies, Wormhole, Axelar, and Across, also showed interest, turning it into a last minute bidding war.

Community Strength and Rival Offers

Over 15,000 wallet addresses voted, with 94.76% (7.2 million STG tokens) backing LayerZero’s offer, while 5.24% (399,400 tokens) voted no, making it Stargate’s biggest vote ever, according to LayerZero’s CEO Bryan Pellegrino.

Wormhole tried to outbid with a $120 million cash offer, promising stakers three times the projected revenue for six months, but their request to pause the vote was denied.

Axelar and Across also wanted to bid but needed more time for a fair process, which Stargate’s lead, Angus Lamps, said wasn’t possible. The original deal upset some STG holders because it focused on buying back LayerZero’s ZRO token without clear benefits for them.

LayerZero changed it to share half of Stargate’s revenue with stakers for six months, with the other half for ZRO buybacks.

All STG tokens will now swap for ZRO at a rate of 1 STG to 0.08634 ZRO. Stargate’s tech, which uses liquidity pools for safer cross chain transfers compared to hack prone bridges, will return to LayerZero’s control, strengthening its role in blockchain interoperability.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/layerzero-buys-stargate-in-110m-deal-with-95-approval/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits