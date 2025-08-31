LayerZero Expected To 2x, 3x Gains

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:17
With cross-chain interoperability gaining wider attention, LayerZero ($ZRO) is starting to stand out as one of the tokens with room to climb further. At the same time, traders are quietly watching another altcoin that could break out even earlier, offering the kind of upside that often comes before the broader market catches on.

LayerZero’s Fundamentals and Technicals At A Glance

LayerZero ($ZRO) has emerged as a leading project in blockchain interoperability, enabling seamless communication between networks such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche.

Backed by over $300 million in funding from top VCs like a16z and Sequoia, the protocol has grown into critical infrastructure, powering omnichain apps and even facilitating PayPal’s cross-chain stablecoin transfers. Its fundamentals are supported by real adoption, with billions in volume processed and 300+ applications integrated. 

On the technical side, $ZRO has been consolidating after a sharp correction from its $7.5 high. Key support sits near $1.85, with resistance around $2.25. Indicators such as RSI in the mid-40s and a narrowing MACD histogram suggest weakening bearish momentum, hinting that a trend reversal could form.

Analysts see potential for a 2x move toward $4 within 4 – 6 months and possibly a 3x recovery toward $6 by late 2025, provided adoption continues and market sentiment improves.

(Source: Tradingview)

While LayerZero appears well-positioned for mid-term growth, with analysts projecting a 2x toward $4 in the next 5 to 8 months and possibly a 3x toward $6 within a year, the key takeaway is that projects solving core infrastructure challenges tend to create lasting value.

Unich ($UN) is built on the same principle, addressing inefficiencies in pre-TGE OTC trading with a model that is already drawing strong traction. Still at an earlier stage and carrying a much lower valuation, Unich could deliver similar gains in just 2 to 4 months.

Unich ($UN): A Faster Breakout Candidate?

Unich OTC is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about projects on Solana, showing real traction even before its token has officially launched. In just six months since mainnet, the platform has handled more than $1.2 billion in trading volume, attracted 5 million users from over 190 countries, and generated $20 million in revenue.

More than 60 tokens are already trading on Unich Pre-Market, supported by a growing network of over 40 partnerships. Such adoption in such a short time is rare and speaks strongly to product – market fit.

At the core of this growth is its public launch. The team recently introduced the Unich IDO structure that rewards early participants through a referral program, users can earn up to 11% rewards – 8% in USDT and 3% in $UN tokens. 

A reason why Unich IDO is considered one of 2025’s standout opportunities is the cultured mix of a proven product, global community and powerful token utilities.

Backed by strong community traction, $2M in angel funding and $UN’s built-in utilities such as staking rewards, governance rights and a buyback-and-burn mechanism, the token sale presents investors with a credible early-stage opportunity positioned for long-term growth.

All in all, LayerZero is widely seen as capable of delivering 2x or even 3x returns, but many traders are already looking past it to what could be the next big mover. Unich token sale is drawing attention for its early traction, low starting price, and breakout potential. For investors searching for the next opportunity, the Unich token sale is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about events this cycle.

Source: https://finbold.com/layerzero-expected-to-2x-3x-gains-but-this-altcoin-could-break-out-before/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
