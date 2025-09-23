TLDR LayerZero Foundation repurchases 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors to reduce supply. ZRO launched in June 2024 with a $3B valuation, with 8.5% of tokens distributed via airdrop. LayerZero connects over 50 blockchains and has facilitated 100 million cross-chain messages. The buyback reflects LayerZero’s long-term confidence and commitment to its token’s growth. LayerZero [...] The post LayerZero Foundation Announces Buyback of 50 Million ZRO Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR LayerZero Foundation repurchases 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors to reduce supply. ZRO launched in June 2024 with a $3B valuation, with 8.5% of tokens distributed via airdrop. LayerZero connects over 50 blockchains and has facilitated 100 million cross-chain messages. The buyback reflects LayerZero’s long-term confidence and commitment to its token’s growth. LayerZero [...] The post LayerZero Foundation Announces Buyback of 50 Million ZRO Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.

LayerZero Foundation Announces Buyback of 50 Million ZRO Tokens

2025/09/23 22:22
TLDR

  • LayerZero Foundation repurchases 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors to reduce supply.
  • ZRO launched in June 2024 with a $3B valuation, with 8.5% of tokens distributed via airdrop.
  • LayerZero connects over 50 blockchains and has facilitated 100 million cross-chain messages.
  • The buyback reflects LayerZero’s long-term confidence and commitment to its token’s growth.

LayerZero Foundation, the organization behind the LayerZero blockchain interoperability protocol, has announced the buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens. This move specifically targets early investors who supported the project during its initial stages. By repurchasing tokens, the foundation seeks to reduce the circulating supply of ZRO, thereby increasing the potential value of the token in the long run.

Token buybacks are a common strategy in the crypto industry, often used by projects to show confidence in their future and enhance token value. LayerZero’s decision to repurchase tokens highlights its ongoing commitment to its early supporters and its belief in the protocol’s long-term success. The buyback is part of the foundation’s broader strategy to ensure a sustainable and growing ecosystem for the LayerZero protocol.

LayerZero’s Growth Since Launch

Launched in June 2024, ZRO entered the market with an initial fully diluted valuation of around $3 billion. To foster community participation, the LayerZero Foundation distributed 8.5% of the total token supply via an airdrop on launch day. This distribution not only helped build an active user base but also incentivized early adoption of the token.

Since its inception, LayerZero has achieved impressive growth in the blockchain space. The protocol now connects over 50 different blockchains, allowing for seamless cross-chain communication. This extensive connectivity has been key to enhancing the liquidity of decentralized applications (dApps), further solidifying LayerZero’s position as a leading interoperability protocol.

In addition to its widespread blockchain connectivity, LayerZero has facilitated over 100 million cross-chain messages since its launch. This number reflects the increasing adoption of LayerZero’s protocol by developers and users alike, contributing to the growth of a more integrated blockchain ecosystem.

Strategic Buyback to Reduce Circulating Supply

The decision to initiate the buyback stems from LayerZero’s desire to decrease the circulating supply of ZRO tokens. By doing so, the foundation aims to increase the value of the remaining tokens, rewarding long-term investors and building greater confidence in the protocol.

Reducing the supply of ZRO is also expected to contribute to a more stable token economy, positioning LayerZero for sustained growth.

As the buyback is specifically targeting early investors, it underscores the foundation’s focus on rewarding those who believed in the project from the start. LayerZero’s ongoing engagement with its community and investors is key to building trust and maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

