LayerZero proposes $110M buyout of Stargate amid STG token struggle

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/11 10:54
Stargate Finance
STG$0,1646-5,45%
CROSS
CROSS$0,24766-6,32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01353-5,11%
LayerZero
ZRO$1,93-5,43%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001276+6,33%

LayerZero Foundation has put forward a proposal to acquire all circulating Stargate tokens for roughly $110 million in ZRO, aiming to consolidate control over one of the most-used cross-chain bridges in the market.

Summary
  • LayerZero proposes $110M acquisition of all Stargate tokens, offering $0.1675 per STG.
  • Deal would dissolve Stargate DAO, integrate governance under LayerZero, and use revenue for ZRO buybacks.
  • STG rose 12% and ZRO 15% after the announcement; community vote requires 70% approval.

The Aug. 11 proposal values Stargate (STG) at $0.1675, a slight premium to its pre-announcement price of $0.1637, and would dissolve the Stargate DAO in favor of a unified governance structure under LayerZero (ZRO).

LayerZero buyout proposal details

The plan would see all circulating and staked STG swapped for ZRO at a fixed ratio of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO, based on ZRO’s $1.94 market price at the time of the offer. After completion, STG would no longer play any operational role, and token holders would be able to use a fixed-rate contract to redeem their tokens indefinitely. 

All future Stargate earnings would go toward ZRO buybacks under LayerZero’s plan, gradually lowering the amount of stock in circulation. By going beyond bridging into new consumer-facing services, the integration aims to speed up product delivery.

Stargate, launched in 2022, has processed over $70 billion in volume and introduced the Hydra system to streamline liquidity deployment across chains.

Market and community reaction

Following the announcement, STG surged 12% to $0.188 and ZRO rose 15%, increasing the deal’s estimated value to about $127 million. The proposal is now in a seven-day discussion phase on the Stargate DAO forum, after which STG holders will vote. Approval requires 70% support and a quorum of 1.2 million veSTG.

While LayerZero says the acquisition will accelerate development and streamline governance, some STG holders argue the offer undervalues the bridge’s revenue potential and historical token price. If passed, the transaction would mark a significant consolidation in LayerZero’s control over its flagship bridging infrastructure.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04245-16,76%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,2289-2,83%
Movement
MOVE$0,127-4,00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1138-5,24%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002093-3,45%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008852-0,84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$9.2701 million