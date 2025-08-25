LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal after intense bidding war

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/25 11:53
SuperRare
RARE$0.05648-2.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001709-1.78%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1205-0.98%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08964+5.22%

Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero has secured the $110 million acquisition of cross-chain platform Stargate after a heated, last-minute bidding war.

Summary
  • LayerZero won Stargate’s $110M acquisition with 95% DAO approval.
  • Stargate stakers to receive 50% of revenue; rest goes to ZRO buybacks.
  • Community chose LayerZero over rival bids from Wormhole, Axelar, and Across.

With one of the highest participation rates in its history, the Stargate (STG) DAO approved the acquisition on with a 95% majority vote. Over 7.5 million veSTG tokens were cast by more than 15,000 addresses. As part of the agreement, the DAO was shut down, and governance will be moved to the LayerZero (ZRO) ecosystem.

Stargate to shift to LayerZero control

Under the final agreement, Stargate stakers will receive 50% of protocol revenue for the next six months. The remaining 50% will be allocated toward LayerZero’s ZRO token buybacks, which will strengthen token value. Additionally, holders of STG tokens will be able to convert them into ZRO at a fixed exchange rate of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO, starting Monday, Aug. 25.

This is a structural change that aligns Stargate’s cross-chain liquidity infrastructure with LayerZero’s wider interoperability strategy as governance and operations move under the LayerZero umbrella.

Rival bids fail to sway Stargate vote

Gaining approval wasn’t an easy process. Because it terminated Stargate’s staking program and allegedly undervalued its strong revenue generation, LayerZero’s original proposal drew criticism from the community. Rivals were able to take advantage of this discontent, which led to a rare multi-protocol bidding war in decentralized finance.

Wormhole (W), Axelar (AXL), and Across Protocol joined the battle immediately, with Wormhole even offering an all-cash bid of $120 million with accelerated payouts for holders of Stargate tokens. Despite the higher offer, Stargate’s community ultimately stuck with LayerZero, emphasizing strategic alignment over short-term gains.

Before being spun out as a DAO in 2022, LayerZero Labs initially incubated Stargate in 2021. LayerZero’s reacquisition of Stargate solidifies its ecosystem and improves its standing in the cross-chain messaging and liquidity space in a time when interoperability is still a major DeFi bottleneck,

Now that the acquisition is complete, focus is on how LayerZero will incorporate Stargate’s infrastructure and whether the move will provide long-term benefits to both ZRO holders and Stargate’s loyal supporters.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet