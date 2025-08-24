LayerZero's $120M Stargate takeover moves ahead with 94% DAO approval

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:13
CreatorBid
BID$0.10246+28.75%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1771-0.61%
GET
GET$0.01+0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10088+0.79%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22739+0.23%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196-3.31%

Cross-chain protocol LayerZero has announced the acquisition of multichain bridge Stargate Finance for $120 million worth of ZRO tokens. Stargate Finance DAO approved the deal with an overwhelming majority.

The acquisition will see LayerZero and Stargate merge under one project, with ZRO becoming the official token for the two cross-chain protocols. 94% of Stargate Finance DAO approved the deal.

The merger between marks a reunion of the two projects. Stargate Finance was created by the LayerZero team in 2021 but eventually spun out as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The majority of Stargate DAO supported the LayerZero acquisition. Source: Stargate DAO

Since then, Stargate has become one of the biggest multichain bridges in the crypto ecosystem, connecting around 50 blockchain networks and powering more than $70 billion in transactions.

Per the press release, the deal represents a milestone as this is one of the first times that a DAO has been acquired at over $100 million. The deal almost did not happen with cross-chain bridge Wormhole making a late effort to hijack the acquisition.

Wormhole Foundation claimed that the LayerZero offer for Stargate Finance was not compelling and undervalued the protocol business, adding that it was willing to submit a higher bid than the initial $110 million from LayerZero.

The challenge led to LayerZero revising its offer, while Wormhole also asked for a vote pause of five business days to finalize its offer and get more insight into Stargate’s financials. There were further rumors that Across Protocol and Axelar showed interest in Stargate.

However, most Stargate DAO members supported the LayerZero revised bid, which not only increased the bid’s value but also offered other incentives, including a revenue-sharing period for those who staked Stargate STG tokens.

Deal to strengthen LayerZero dominance in the cross-chain ecosystem

Meanwhile, the deal will further cement LayerZero’s position in the blockchain interoperability ecosystem. Data from Token Terminal shows that it has already controlled around 85% of the market share over the past 12 months, and several companies, including PayPal, BitGo, and Paxos, are using its services.

With the deal, which will unite Stargate DAO and LayerZero under one umbrella, the cross-chain protocol now looks to expand further and strengthen its ecosystem. This move will further bring more value to the LayerZero community.

Speaking on the deal, LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino stated that the team has been working on the infrastructure to enable cross-chain interoperability for years and Stargate’s return to help improve its services.

He said:

Meanwhile, the deal now means Stargate DAO will be dissolved with  STG tokens swapped for ZRO at a ratio of 1 STG to 0.08634 ZRO. The revenue generated from Stargate will also go towards the ZRO buyback.

ZRO token down despite positive news

Despite the positive development many in the LayerZero and Stargate community have welcomed, the ZRO token is down slightly in the last 24 hours. Its decline appears to be part of the broader drop across the crypto market, with major cap tokens such as Bitcoin and XRP also declining.

However, ZRO’s decline is more pronounced given how it has struggled this year in general. It has been down 7.52% in the last seven days while it has lost 26% in three months. At $2.032, the token has already lost more than 61% of its value this year.

Interestingly, STG is not doing much better. The token, which is trading at $0.1769, is down by 2% in the past seven days while losing more than 50% of its value year-to-date. Holders of both tokens will be hoping to see a resurgence in value for ZRO now that they are united under one ecosystem.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/layerzero-stargate-takeover-120-million-deal/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.64-2.43%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0667-4.30%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Partager
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006022-5.80%
Salamanca
DON$0.000549-2.65%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Partager
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
U
U$0.013-9.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005297+2.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Bitcoin OG once again swaps 6,000 BTC for ETH