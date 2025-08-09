LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.

PANews reported on August 9 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted that after ETH broke through the double-top pressure level of $4,000, the new goal is to break through the new high of $5,000 and catch up with the BTC exchange rate of $10,000. Of course, the rise will not be a straight line. It is necessary to stick to the bull market trend and the strategy of adding positions during pullbacks. At the same time, with the expectation of interest rate cuts, there will be a high-quality copycat season.

Ethereum then rose and briefly broke through $4,200. It said that such performance was in line with the bull markets in 2017 and 2020. Only ETH can bring investors back to the bull market. If you hold ETH and don't short it, you won't miss this bull market.