LE SSERAFIM Teams Up With Amazon Music For Exclusive Concert Merch

The North American leg of LE SSERAFIM’s “EASY CRAZY HOT” World Tour begins today, September 3, in Newark. The K-pop group will be making stops in Chicago, Grand Prairie, Inglewood, San Francisco, Seattle, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on September 23 in Mexico City.

To celebrate the tour, the group has teamed up with Amazon Music to create a new artist tour merch experience. It plans to change the way fans interact with and purchase tour merch. From the advanced shopping technology (Just Walk Out Technology) to exclusive designs and fan experiences, Amazon music has been creating new ways for fans to connect with their favorite artists through special merch.

The LE SSERAFIM x Amazon Music collection features exclusive, never-before-seen designs inspired by the girls’ distinctive style, including short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, bags, photo cards, pickets, official light stick, and more.

FEARNOTs – fans of the group – will have the opportunity to access exclusive merchandise globally through LE SSERAFIM’s online storefront powered by Amazon Anywhere tech, where Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping. The collection will also be sold at every venue on tour and at special pop-up experiences this September.

The two pop-up experiences will be held in Culver City, CA, on September 11 and in Seattle on September 16, which will also feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Each pop-up will offer city-exclusive tour shirts, creating unique collectibles that celebrate LE SSERAFIM’s connection with each location.

“We’re transforming the artist merchandise experience through our close collaboration with LE SSERAFIM,” Julia Heiser, Head of Amazon Music Live Merch, said in a press release. “Live shows bring together the most passionate fans to celebrate their favorite artists, and we’re dedicated to enhancing these moments with seamless shopping experiences. From online storefronts with fast and free shipping for Prime members, to immersive Just Walk Out tech-enabled pop-up events and in-venue priority lanes, we’re crafting innovative ways for fans to connect with their favorite artists through merchandise while creating unforgettable memories.”