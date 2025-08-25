Leaked Document Fuels Talk of Ripple’s Hidden Agenda in Global Finance

Fintech

Ripple may be plotting a much bigger role in the future of money than previously thought.

That’s the buzz circulating after a supposed leak from a former Swiss banker, who claims to have seen a confidential cooperation agreement involving Ripple, a major Swiss bank, and a U.S. blockchain infrastructure firm.

Beyond Payments: Identity at the Core

What raised eyebrows in the leak wasn’t just the mention of settlement rails, but references to biometric identity systems tied to financial transactions. The document allegedly outlines plans to merge compliance, digital ID, and tokenized assets into a single network that could use XRP as the neutral bridge.

Analysts say this lines up with broader industry themes. JPMorgan recently called digital identity “the foundation of Web3,” arguing that a secure, verifiable identity layer will be as important as the payment rails themselves.

Healthcare and Real-World Integration

Hints of this shift can already be seen in Ripple’s partnerships. Earlier this year, Wellgistics Health revealed it was processing transactions across 6,500 U.S. pharmacies on the XRP Ledger, reducing fees and eliminating credit card middlemen. The development coincided with BlackRock’s launch of its XDNA ETF and President Donald Trump’s push for digital healthcare reforms — a timing some see as more than coincidence.

Global Strategy With Political Ties

Ripple has also been expanding aggressively in Africa and the Middle East through collaborations with firms like Chipper Cash and Onafriq, regions where experiments with identity-linked finance could scale quickly. Supporters view this as Ripple quietly laying the groundwork for a global settlement layer, while critics warn it could entrench corporate control over sensitive identity data.

The political angle adds fuel to the fire. Trump’s administration has been promoting digital finance reform, and some speculate that Ripple’s infrastructure could align with these goals, especially in healthcare payments.

Market Reality Check

For all the intrigue, XRP Ledger’s activity paints a less dramatic picture. Transaction volumes have declined sharply, and its total value locked is a fraction of its market cap. Skeptics argue the fundamentals don’t yet support the grand narrative suggested by the leaked file.

Even so, the possibility of Ripple evolving into more than just a payments company — with digital identity, healthcare, and settlement rails at its core — is enough to keep speculation running high.

