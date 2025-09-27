Leaked documents implicate Russia in elections interference, sanctions evasion with crypto

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has flagged a cache of leaked data from businesses controlled by sanctioned Moldovan oligarch and Kremlin ally Ilan Shor. The files, leaked earlier this month, provide a detailed look inside the A7 group, an operation based in Russia, operating a specialized “sanctions evasion-as-a-service.” Elliptic’s analysis of the data shows that several crypto wallets have processed stablecoin transactions worth $8 billion over the past 18 months, tracing the digital money flow from Russian-affiliated entities to political operations in Moldova as the country prepares to hold its parliamentary elections. Reports mentioned that Shor’s switch to digital assets was necessary because of his controversial past. A7 document leaks show Russia’s influence using crypto According to several reports, Shor fled Israel after he was convicted in 2017 for his role in the theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Shor ended up in Russia, with the country granting him citizenship. The United States later sanctioned him in 2022, accusing him of making efforts to undermine democracy in Moldova. From his position as a fugitive, Shor started the A7 group in 2024, creating a structured connection for the expertise he had cultivated. In the report released by Elliptic, it claimed that A7 group is partly owned by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a bank that has been sanctioned for financing Russia’s defense industry, tying A7 as a de facto arm of the country’s financial warfare apparatus. The scale of the operation is quite big, with Shor reportedly boasting to Vladimir Putin in a statement earlier this month that A7 had carried out transactions worth 7.5 trillion rubles, which is approximately $89 billion, for Russian businesses in ten months. While the mechanisms of operations were not clear to people at the time, the A7 leaks now provide a detailed look into the blueprint of operations. They reveal a complex settlement network built to move payments through a group of companies, primarily located in Kyrgyzstan, a country that shares close political and financial ties with Russia. The scheme also combines the use of traditional tools like cash and promissory notes with a heavy reliance on digital assets like USDT to move funds across borders outside the controlled traditional finance system. Creation of A7A5 eliminated reliance on USDT This dependence on crypto is revealed in internal chat logs where employees discuss multi-million dollar USDT transfers for treasury management. In one exchange, a user named athena1098 requested two million USDT for “treasury,” a transaction that was connected to a wallet that had seen more than $677 million in inflows. The leak revealed that the user is Maria Albot, a former Moldovan politician who was also sanctioned. Albot also shares close ties to Shor. The leaks also showed how sanctioned individuals continued to carry out large-scale financial operations and transactions using digital assets. In the leaked file, A7 noted that there is a vulnerability in relying on USDT, in the sense that it could be frozen by its issuer, Tether. The company then moved to develop its alternative, A7A5, a stablecoin backed by the Russian ruble. With about 41.6 billion tokens in circulation, the stablecoin is currently valued at $500 million. In addition, reports claim that A7A5 was engineered to be sanctions-proof. Leaked chats from April 2025 show employees discussing concerted market-making efforts, which led A7 wallets to send $2 billion in USDT to exchanges to purchase A7A5 and build liquidity, creating a self-contained financial ecosystem insulated from Western pressure. Notably, the stablecoin was also used on Garantex, an exchange that has since been brought down for several sanctions violations. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has flagged a cache of leaked data from businesses controlled by sanctioned Moldovan oligarch and Kremlin ally Ilan Shor. The files, leaked earlier this month, provide a detailed look inside the A7 group, an operation based in Russia, operating a specialized “sanctions evasion-as-a-service.” Elliptic’s analysis of the data shows that several crypto wallets have processed stablecoin transactions worth $8 billion over the past 18 months, tracing the digital money flow from Russian-affiliated entities to political operations in Moldova as the country prepares to hold its parliamentary elections. Reports mentioned that Shor’s switch to digital assets was necessary because of his controversial past. A7 document leaks show Russia’s influence using crypto According to several reports, Shor fled Israel after he was convicted in 2017 for his role in the theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Shor ended up in Russia, with the country granting him citizenship. The United States later sanctioned him in 2022, accusing him of making efforts to undermine democracy in Moldova. From his position as a fugitive, Shor started the A7 group in 2024, creating a structured connection for the expertise he had cultivated. In the report released by Elliptic, it claimed that A7 group is partly owned by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a bank that has been sanctioned for financing Russia’s defense industry, tying A7 as a de facto arm of the country’s financial warfare apparatus. The scale of the operation is quite big, with Shor reportedly boasting to Vladimir Putin in a statement earlier this month that A7 had carried out transactions worth 7.5 trillion rubles, which is approximately $89 billion, for Russian businesses in ten months. While the mechanisms of operations were not clear to people at the time, the A7 leaks now provide a detailed look into the blueprint of operations. They reveal a complex settlement network built to move payments through a group of companies, primarily located in Kyrgyzstan, a country that shares close political and financial ties with Russia. The scheme also combines the use of traditional tools like cash and promissory notes with a heavy reliance on digital assets like USDT to move funds across borders outside the controlled traditional finance system. Creation of A7A5 eliminated reliance on USDT This dependence on crypto is revealed in internal chat logs where employees discuss multi-million dollar USDT transfers for treasury management. In one exchange, a user named athena1098 requested two million USDT for “treasury,” a transaction that was connected to a wallet that had seen more than $677 million in inflows. The leak revealed that the user is Maria Albot, a former Moldovan politician who was also sanctioned. Albot also shares close ties to Shor. The leaks also showed how sanctioned individuals continued to carry out large-scale financial operations and transactions using digital assets. In the leaked file, A7 noted that there is a vulnerability in relying on USDT, in the sense that it could be frozen by its issuer, Tether. The company then moved to develop its alternative, A7A5, a stablecoin backed by the Russian ruble. With about 41.6 billion tokens in circulation, the stablecoin is currently valued at $500 million. In addition, reports claim that A7A5 was engineered to be sanctions-proof. Leaked chats from April 2025 show employees discussing concerted market-making efforts, which led A7 wallets to send $2 billion in USDT to exchanges to purchase A7A5 and build liquidity, creating a self-contained financial ecosystem insulated from Western pressure. Notably, the stablecoin was also used on Garantex, an exchange that has since been brought down for several sanctions violations. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Leaked documents implicate Russia in elections interference, sanctions evasion with crypto

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/27 18:40
LOOK
LOOK$0.03982+50.77%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3526+2.58%
1
1$0.008326-3.00%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07524-1.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001575+1.02%

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has flagged a cache of leaked data from businesses controlled by sanctioned Moldovan oligarch and Kremlin ally Ilan Shor. The files, leaked earlier this month, provide a detailed look inside the A7 group, an operation based in Russia, operating a specialized “sanctions evasion-as-a-service.”

Elliptic’s analysis of the data shows that several crypto wallets have processed stablecoin transactions worth $8 billion over the past 18 months, tracing the digital money flow from Russian-affiliated entities to political operations in Moldova as the country prepares to hold its parliamentary elections.

Reports mentioned that Shor’s switch to digital assets was necessary because of his controversial past.

A7 document leaks show Russia’s influence using crypto

According to several reports, Shor fled Israel after he was convicted in 2017 for his role in the theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Shor ended up in Russia, with the country granting him citizenship. The United States later sanctioned him in 2022, accusing him of making efforts to undermine democracy in Moldova. From his position as a fugitive, Shor started the A7 group in 2024, creating a structured connection for the expertise he had cultivated.

In the report released by Elliptic, it claimed that A7 group is partly owned by Russia’s state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB), a bank that has been sanctioned for financing Russia’s defense industry, tying A7 as a de facto arm of the country’s financial warfare apparatus.

The scale of the operation is quite big, with Shor reportedly boasting to Vladimir Putin in a statement earlier this month that A7 had carried out transactions worth 7.5 trillion rubles, which is approximately $89 billion, for Russian businesses in ten months.

While the mechanisms of operations were not clear to people at the time, the A7 leaks now provide a detailed look into the blueprint of operations. They reveal a complex settlement network built to move payments through a group of companies, primarily located in Kyrgyzstan, a country that shares close political and financial ties with Russia.

The scheme also combines the use of traditional tools like cash and promissory notes with a heavy reliance on digital assets like USDT to move funds across borders outside the controlled traditional finance system.

Creation of A7A5 eliminated reliance on USDT

This dependence on crypto is revealed in internal chat logs where employees discuss multi-million dollar USDT transfers for treasury management. In one exchange, a user named athena1098 requested two million USDT for “treasury,” a transaction that was connected to a wallet that had seen more than $677 million in inflows. The leak revealed that the user is Maria Albot, a former Moldovan politician who was also sanctioned. Albot also shares close ties to Shor.

The leaks also showed how sanctioned individuals continued to carry out large-scale financial operations and transactions using digital assets.

In the leaked file, A7 noted that there is a vulnerability in relying on USDT, in the sense that it could be frozen by its issuer, Tether. The company then moved to develop its alternative, A7A5, a stablecoin backed by the Russian ruble. With about 41.6 billion tokens in circulation, the stablecoin is currently valued at $500 million.

In addition, reports claim that A7A5 was engineered to be sanctions-proof. Leaked chats from April 2025 show employees discussing concerted market-making efforts, which led A7 wallets to send $2 billion in USDT to exchanges to purchase A7A5 and build liquidity, creating a self-contained financial ecosystem insulated from Western pressure. Notably, the stablecoin was also used on Garantex, an exchange that has since been brought down for several sanctions violations.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.72+1.94%
1
1$0.008335-2.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186+2.86%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Partager
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002936-1.50%
Aster
ASTER$2.0283+6.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Partager
Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

The post Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The home team locker room at the new Utah Mammoth Performance Center in Sandy, Utah Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group In just over a year of operation, the NHL’s newest franchise has established a strong reputation for completing tasks on seemingly impossible timelines. The same holds true for the Utah Mammoth’s new practice and training facility, which is now open for business. With two NHL-size ice surfaces plus team support facilities and offices, players and staff were welcomed in last week, ahead of rookie camp and preparations for the Mammoth’s second season. Wednesday marked the facility’s official grand opening celebration. “The place is pretty spectacular,” said forward Alexander Kerfoot, who’s heading into his ninth NHL season. “I’ve been on a couple teams now and been through some facilities, and this is as good as it gets. We’re pretty lucky.” Utah Mammoth Practice Facility Player Gym Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group Spanning 146,000 square feet, the building’s player amenities include a massive gym, extensive medical and recovery tools and technologies, equipment management areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen along with dining and lounge areas designed for optimal comfort and team cohesion — even an on-site barbershop. “We really tried to create a high-end residential feel to the non-training areas of the facility to make it feel like an extension of home, a place that everybody wants to be and to gather to spend time,” said Mammoth president Chris Armstrong from his new office, which overlooks the ice surface. “We’re going to spend more time here than just about anywhere else, and when you think about the profession we’re in and the hours and the days that you spend at the office, creating an environment where people get excited about having to go in to their place of work is important.” Utah Mammoth Practice and Training…
Camp Network
CAMP$0.03578+5.63%
GET
GET$0.004597-4.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07512+0.91%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World

UK FCA May Exempt Crypto Firms from Key TradFi Rules — What’s at Stake?