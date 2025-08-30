Led Zeppelin Scores A New Top 10 Bestseller

Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir (Live from Knebworth 1979)” debuts at No. 4 on the iTunes Top Songs chart ahead of the band’s upcoming Live EP release. Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page Earls Court (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) WireImage

Led Zeppelin formally split 45 years ago, but the group’s legacy remains impressive, and it continues to expand to this day. The band changed the sound of rock music, helping bring harder styles and even heavy metal to the masses in the late ’60s and ’70s. As the band prepares for an exciting anniversary release that’s coming up soon, Led Zeppelin scores a quick top 10 bestseller in America.

“Kashmir (Live from Knebworth 1979)” Debuts

Led Zeppelin claims one of the top debuts on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States at the outset of this brand new tracking frame, which begins this Friday (August 29). The band currently sits at No. 4 on the tally with “Kashmir (Live from Knebworth 1979).”

Led Zeppelin’s Upcoming Live EP

The live recording of “Kashmir” is the first taste of Led Zeppelin’s upcoming Live EP. The rock legends will drop a four-track collection of live tunes on September 12. The project is meant to honor the fiftieth anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s album Physical Graffiti, which will also be re-released as a collector’s edition.

The upcoming EP is set to include live takes of Zeppelin classics like “In My Time of Dying” and “Trampled Underfoot,” both recorded at Earl’s Court in 1975. In addition to “Kashmir,” another track, “Sick Again,” was also taped at Knebworth in 1979.

“Kashmir” Was First Shared Half a Century Ago

“Kashmir” was first shared with the world in February 1975, when Physical Graffiti, the band’s sixth full-length, was released. Led Zeppelin was never focused on singles, and thus, even though “Kashmir” has become a staple of the band’s discography, it wasn’t released as a proper single until decades later. Accordingly, “Kashmir” was never a huge chart win, but it remains one of the most important songs in rock history, and the title’s current performance on iTunes proves there’s still a massive appetite for the track – any version of it.