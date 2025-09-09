Ledger CTO urges users to check crypto onchain transactions amid supply chain attack

Key Takeaways

Ledger CTO urged hardware wallet users to verify every transaction amid a large-scale supply chain attack.

Analysts warned software wallet users to avoid onchain transactions as malicious code spreads through NPM.

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned on X of a large-scale supply chain attack after the NPM account of a reputable developer was compromised.

He said malicious packages, downloaded more than 1 billion times, contain code that swaps crypto addresses to steal funds. Guillemet advised hardware wallet users to verify every transaction before signing, stressing that they remain safe if careful.

Ledger CTO further emphasized that those relying on software wallets face greater risks and should avoid onchain transactions until the situation is resolved. He also warned that the attack could potentially affect all chains.

A Substack report said the author of the compromised account is actively working with the NPM security team to resolve the issue, with most of the malicious code already removed.