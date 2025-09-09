Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned Monday that a large-scale software supply chain attack is underway targeting NPM packages used across the JavaScript ecosystem globally. ‘Potentially All Chains’: Ledger CTO Cautions After NPM Developer Account Hacked Ledger‘s Guillemet said on X that a reputable developer’s NPM account was compromised and that affected packages have been downloaded […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ledger-cto-warns-of-large-scale-npm-supply-chain-attack-urges-address-checks/