Ledger Exposes Tangem Wallet Security Flaw: What Crypto Wallet To Use

Ledger Wallet’s security research team, Donjon, recently published a report highlighting a potential flaw in Tangem hardware wallets. The exploit described a method to brute-force access codes using what is known as a “tearing attack.” This technique involves interrupting the chip’s power to bypass time delays between guesses. In theory, it could allow an attacker to speed up code-breaking attempts.

Tangem responded quickly. The company clarified that it does not use short PIN codes but rather long, customizable access codes that can include letters, numbers, and symbols. According to Tangem, the hardware would likely fail long before an attacker could guess a strong code, making the exploit impractical outside of a laboratory setting.

What Crypto Wallet Users Need to Know

On paper, the vulnerability looks concerning. In reality, it is far from a real-world threat. The exploit requires physical access to the wallet, expensive equipment, and advanced technical skills. Even then, brute-forcing a long access code would take longer than the device could survive.

This means that only weak, short codes could be at risk. For ordinary users who create strong, unique access codes, the chance of losing funds to such an attack is effectively zero.

Why the Security Debate Matters

Ledger and Tangem are both respected hardware wallet providers. Their public exchange is less about exposing real danger and more about demonstrating rigorous security practices. Donjon has built a reputation by stress-testing wallets from Ledger, Trezor, Coldcard, and others. For Tangem, this report was notable because it was the only flaw Donjon claimed to find. Some users even saw that as a sign of strength.

Ultimately, the back-and-forth highlights how competitive the wallet market has become. Security is a selling point, and companies will continue to emphasize their resilience against extreme scenarios.

Practical Protection for Everyday Users

The Tangem–Ledger wallet debate is a reminder that some vulnerabilities only exist in highly controlled lab conditions. For everyday users, the real dangers come from exchange hacks, phishing attempts, and weak passwords. That is where Best Wallet puts its focus, protecting users against the threats they are most likely to face, while keeping self-custody simple and secure.

It provides users with a way to safeguard their crypto against the most common risks in the space today.

Protecting Your Crypto from Real-World Risks – Which Wallet To Use

It’s pretty clear that the increasing wallet-targeted scams plaguing the crypto space have prompted a broader shift among investors toward self-custody. Instead of relying on centralized platforms to safeguard assets, self-custodial tools empower investors to hold their own private keys and maintain direct control of their crypto without sacrificing their privacy.