Ledger Reveals Critical Wallet Password Flaw

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 11:00
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01786+1.65%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2238-12.30%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02522+0.11%

Ledger provides a brute-force vulnerability of Tangem crypto cards. Weak passwords are subject to easy hacking without a patch fix. It is time to enhance security among users.

Ledger has discovered a disastrous flaw in cryptocurrency wallets with Tangem cards. The bug uses a tearing attack to overcome security delays to brute force logins at a higher rate. The realization evokes serious issues regarding wallet security.

Ledger Donjon team has unveiled this problem following an elaborate examination of the secure channel and password protection of Tangem. 

Although Tangem has a built-in delay counter in order to make the retrieval of passwords more difficult, now the attackers can make about 2.5 passwords per second. This is more than 100 times faster than the planned rate of one guess in 45 seconds.

The way the Attack Destroys Wallet Security.

Tangem cards have a security system that postpones password re-entering in case of failure. A lost attempt will create a delay of up to 45 seconds. 

This tends to render brute-force attacks unfeasible, particularly on longer passwords. The attack takes advantage of a tearing method that cuts off the power supply of the card at critical functions. 

This makes the failure counter of the card fail to update in the proper way. Consequently, the attackers are able to bypass the delay and attempt passwords nearly indefinitely.

Research in which Ledger called the timing window of a card to power off in a narrow time range of about 6700 microseconds prevented the security delay from occurring. 

With power disconnection in addition to analyzing electromagnetic emission of the chip in the card, attackers can also determine whether a password guess is correct before they delay by the signal.

The security channel encryption provided by Tangem, which is developed to secure the exchange of data, adds to the weakness. 

The value of the key used in encryption is based on the user’s password. This makes cracking the encryption of the channel just as hard as cracking the password.

Ledger experimented with equipment priced below 5000 dollars thus as a result, the attack could be made available to numerous attackers with physical access. 

Regrettably, there is no patch to correct this defect on the current version of Tangem cards.

Serious Risks for Weak Password Users

Source ledger.com 

Common or weak passwords are highly susceptible to such an attack. To illustrate, a 4-digit PIN is hackable in just under an hour, as compared to five days without the intrusion. 

Six or eight-character passwords are also significantly weaker, which is still more secure.

Tangem recommends that its users use passwords that are at least eight characters in length, containing letters, numbers, and symbols. 

It is important because simple or dictionary-based passwords can be broken in days rather than years.

In his report, which was duly disclosed to Tangem, Ledger advised the implementation of a password policy by using strong user passwords, which they advised entitled the users to do. Weak password users need to upgrade to minimize risk. Tangem has understated the risk by saying that the problem is not vulnerable. The technical analysis that Ledger provides, however, highlights the fact that there are real-life breaches, which can be damaging.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.009172+10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

The post Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4391.98, up 2.8% (+118.19) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+10.4%) and BCH (+7.8%) Laggards: FIL (+0.9%) and LTC (+0.9%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/18/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-2-8-as-all-constituents-move-higher
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$609.3-4.16%
MemeCore
M$2.54081-13.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1309+0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:35
Partager
Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

PANews reported on September 19th that Christine Kim, former vice president of research at Galaxy Digital, stated on the X platform that today's Ethereum developer meeting, ACDC 165, reached a key decision, confirming the schedule for the Fusaka public testnet and the BPO hard fork. Developers agreed on the upcoming schedule for Fusaka: Holesky upgrade on October 1st, Sepolia upgrade on October 14th, Hoodi upgrade on October 28th, and mainnet upgrade on December 3rd. The exact date, time, and epoch number will be reconfirmed in the coming days. Developers also agree that, based on some preliminary analysis of Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double within two weeks of Fusaka's activation. Initially, Fusaka will not make any changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the first BPO fork will activate, increasing the target/maximum blob count from 6/9 to 10/15. A week after the first BPO fork, the second BPO fork will activate, further increasing these values to 14/21.
Vice
VICE$0.02196+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08901+3.35%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003919-3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 11:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"

Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 Enters Second Reading in the House of Representatives