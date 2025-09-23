The post Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The characters played by Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang must run from danger in ‘Walking On Thin Ice.’ KOCOWA Things are pretty grim for Eun-soo, played by Lee Young-ae, in the k-drama Walking On Thin Ice. She never wanted more out of life, but she’s about to lose what she has. Her house is in foreclosure, through no fault of her own, and the debt she’s facing is more than she can make in a year. Her situation takes a turn that’s both comic and terrifying when she finds a bag full of designer meth hidden in her home. She’s not sure where the drugs came from, but, thanks to TV newscasts, she knows the pills are worth a lot of money, enough money to save her home, pay her husband’s medical bills and keep her daughter in school. So, she engages a mysterious dealer, who strangely also happens to be her daughter’s art teacher. Lee Kyeong, played by Kim Young-kwang, seems to exist in two worlds, supplying drugs for wealthy clients under the name James and tutoring girls after school. It’s a great role for Kim and his subtly ironic expressions make him a very intriguing character. Yeah, drug sales enable him to live a good life and to paint, even if he never sells a painting, but there’s more to it. He seems to be interested in selling to particular clients. He has a plan that he keeps to himself. Eun-soo reluctantly makes a deal with James to dispose of the drugs she found in her house. However, it’s not without risk. Lots of people are looking for those drugs. As well as the police, there are the big name dealers planning to kill whoever took their stash. Is it worth the risk? After one night of dealing… The post Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The characters played by Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang must run from danger in ‘Walking On Thin Ice.’ KOCOWA Things are pretty grim for Eun-soo, played by Lee Young-ae, in the k-drama Walking On Thin Ice. She never wanted more out of life, but she’s about to lose what she has. Her house is in foreclosure, through no fault of her own, and the debt she’s facing is more than she can make in a year. Her situation takes a turn that’s both comic and terrifying when she finds a bag full of designer meth hidden in her home. She’s not sure where the drugs came from, but, thanks to TV newscasts, she knows the pills are worth a lot of money, enough money to save her home, pay her husband’s medical bills and keep her daughter in school. So, she engages a mysterious dealer, who strangely also happens to be her daughter’s art teacher. Lee Kyeong, played by Kim Young-kwang, seems to exist in two worlds, supplying drugs for wealthy clients under the name James and tutoring girls after school. It’s a great role for Kim and his subtly ironic expressions make him a very intriguing character. Yeah, drug sales enable him to live a good life and to paint, even if he never sells a painting, but there’s more to it. He seems to be interested in selling to particular clients. He has a plan that he keeps to himself. Eun-soo reluctantly makes a deal with James to dispose of the drugs she found in her house. However, it’s not without risk. Lots of people are looking for those drugs. As well as the police, there are the big name dealers planning to kill whoever took their stash. Is it worth the risk? After one night of dealing…

Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:54
Sidekick
K$0.1634-7.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+1.93%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011957+21.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016151-5.42%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Aeternity
AE$0.004049+0.27%

The characters played by Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang must run from danger in ‘Walking On Thin Ice.’

KOCOWA

Things are pretty grim for Eun-soo, played by Lee Young-ae, in the k-drama Walking On Thin Ice. She never wanted more out of life, but she’s about to lose what she has. Her house is in foreclosure, through no fault of her own, and the debt she’s facing is more than she can make in a year. Her situation takes a turn that’s both comic and terrifying when she finds a bag full of designer meth hidden in her home.

She’s not sure where the drugs came from, but, thanks to TV newscasts, she knows the pills are worth a lot of money, enough money to save her home, pay her husband’s medical bills and keep her daughter in school. So, she engages a mysterious dealer, who strangely also happens to be her daughter’s art teacher.

Lee Kyeong, played by Kim Young-kwang, seems to exist in two worlds, supplying drugs for wealthy clients under the name James and tutoring girls after school. It’s a great role for Kim and his subtly ironic expressions make him a very intriguing character. Yeah, drug sales enable him to live a good life and to paint, even if he never sells a painting, but there’s more to it. He seems to be interested in selling to particular clients. He has a plan that he keeps to himself.

Eun-soo reluctantly makes a deal with James to dispose of the drugs she found in her house. However, it’s not without risk. Lots of people are looking for those drugs. As well as the police, there are the big name dealers planning to kill whoever took their stash. Is it worth the risk? After one night of dealing drugs, Eun-soo makes enough to pay her husband’s medical bills. She thinks she has little left to lose. While this is a drug caper, it does take a moment to acknowledge the level of desperation some people face before deciding to commit a crime. Eun-soo, the devoted mom and hard worker, has never thought about committing a crime before, but she won’t give up when it comes to fighting for her family, even if it means risking her own life.

Kyeong won’t tolerate anyone or anything that interferes with his mysterious plans, but he’s fond of his student’s mom and that concern might turn out to be a problem. This fast-paced drama, with its undercurrent of noir comedy, keeps viewers guessing and also hoping this dealer duo gets away. That’s hard to imagine, though, as they’re being chased by detective Jang Tae-gu, played by Park Yong-woo (Noryang Deadly Sea, Decision to Leave).

During her 30-year career actress Lee Young-ae has appeared in such popular films as Sympathy For Lady Vengance and Joint Security Area, as well as the TV dramas Jewel in the Palace and Samdaing: Memoir of Colors. Lee Young Kwang starred in the dramas Trigger, The Haunted Palace and Hello Me.

The KBS2 drama was directed by Song Hyun-wook, who directed The King’s Affection and Revolutionary Love. The script was written by Jeon Young-shin, who wrote the screenplay for The Lies Within. Walking On Thin Ice airs on Kocowa in the U.S.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanmacdonald/2025/09/23/lee-young-ae-and-kim-young-kwang-try-walking-on-thin-ice/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed B-Corp now pivoting to an XRP-centric treasury, said on September 16 it has structured its mining and treasury operations so that it can acquire the token “at up to a 65% discount” to prevailing market prices—by mining other proof-of-work assets and swapping those mined tokens. VivoPower Doubles Down On XRP The […]
B
B$0.35063-11.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8772+1.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121+2.62%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 10:00
Partager
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017487+49.48%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1285+8.08%
Xphere
XP$0.0128+0.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch