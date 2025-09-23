Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’

The characters played by Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang must run from danger in ‘Walking On Thin Ice.’ KOCOWA

Things are pretty grim for Eun-soo, played by Lee Young-ae, in the k-drama Walking On Thin Ice. She never wanted more out of life, but she’s about to lose what she has. Her house is in foreclosure, through no fault of her own, and the debt she’s facing is more than she can make in a year. Her situation takes a turn that’s both comic and terrifying when she finds a bag full of designer meth hidden in her home.

She’s not sure where the drugs came from, but, thanks to TV newscasts, she knows the pills are worth a lot of money, enough money to save her home, pay her husband’s medical bills and keep her daughter in school. So, she engages a mysterious dealer, who strangely also happens to be her daughter’s art teacher.

Lee Kyeong, played by Kim Young-kwang, seems to exist in two worlds, supplying drugs for wealthy clients under the name James and tutoring girls after school. It’s a great role for Kim and his subtly ironic expressions make him a very intriguing character. Yeah, drug sales enable him to live a good life and to paint, even if he never sells a painting, but there’s more to it. He seems to be interested in selling to particular clients. He has a plan that he keeps to himself.

Eun-soo reluctantly makes a deal with James to dispose of the drugs she found in her house. However, it’s not without risk. Lots of people are looking for those drugs. As well as the police, there are the big name dealers planning to kill whoever took their stash. Is it worth the risk? After one night of dealing drugs, Eun-soo makes enough to pay her husband’s medical bills. She thinks she has little left to lose. While this is a drug caper, it does take a moment to acknowledge the level of desperation some people face before deciding to commit a crime. Eun-soo, the devoted mom and hard worker, has never thought about committing a crime before, but she won’t give up when it comes to fighting for her family, even if it means risking her own life.

Kyeong won’t tolerate anyone or anything that interferes with his mysterious plans, but he’s fond of his student’s mom and that concern might turn out to be a problem. This fast-paced drama, with its undercurrent of noir comedy, keeps viewers guessing and also hoping this dealer duo gets away. That’s hard to imagine, though, as they’re being chased by detective Jang Tae-gu, played by Park Yong-woo (Noryang Deadly Sea, Decision to Leave).

During her 30-year career actress Lee Young-ae has appeared in such popular films as Sympathy For Lady Vengance and Joint Security Area, as well as the TV dramas Jewel in the Palace and Samdaing: Memoir of Colors. Lee Young Kwang starred in the dramas Trigger, The Haunted Palace and Hello Me.

The KBS2 drama was directed by Song Hyun-wook, who directed The King’s Affection and Revolutionary Love. The script was written by Jeon Young-shin, who wrote the screenplay for The Lies Within. Walking On Thin Ice airs on Kocowa in the U.S.