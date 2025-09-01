Legacy Systems and CVEs: The Unseen Threat to Ghana's Digital Landscape

As a security researcher based in Accra, I have a habit of looking under the hood of our local digital landscape. Recently, I dedicated some time to analyzing the web infrastructure of various Ghanaian entities, from small businesses to larger organizations. Firing up Wappalyzer and other tools(no actual recon or assessment), I uncovered a pattern that was both consistent and deeply concerning.

A significant number of .gh domain websites are built on outdated technology. I saw legacy PHP versions, extremely old JavaScript modules chained to nasty CVEs, and a general lack of modern security hygiene.

For me, seeing a critical application running on an old version of PHP is an immediate red flag. While any language can be made secure, legacy systems often carry a heavy burden of known, unpatched vulnerabilities. It brought to mind a quote I once read in a Medium article that has stuck with me ever since:

This isn't hyperbole; it's a reflection of the modern threat landscape. Every form, every search bar, every login page is a potential entry point for an attacker. Seeing our local businesses exposed like this wasn't just an academic observation. It was a call to action.

It's with this urgency that my company, GravexLabs, is stepping up to cement our spot in Ghana's market by not just identifying problems, but actively providing solutions.

Moving from Observation to Action: Two Free Initiatives

To address these challenges head-on, GravexLabs is launching two major, completely free initiatives aimed at drastically improving the security posture of Ghanaian businesses and individuals.

1. For Businesses: Free Mini VAPT in October

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and to mark it, we are offering a free mini Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT) to a selection of Ghanaian companies, organizations, and small businesses.

The goal is simple: provide businesses with a high-quality, actionable report that identifies critical vulnerabilities in their web applications. This will help mitigate the risk of data breaches and the leakage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), which can irrevocably break the CIA Triad (Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability) and destroy customer trust. We want to help fortify our digital storefronts before the attackers come knocking.

Reserve a spot: https://forms.gle/imgjGebDfZsJ38tR9

2. For Individuals: Free VAPT Immersion Program in November

Strengthening our nation's security isn't just about patching systems; it's about building defenders.

In November, GravexLabs will be hosting a free, 4-week cybersecurity class focused on offensive security, penetration testing, and VAPT immersion. This will be a live, interactive program held over Zoom, fully accessible to anyone who reserves a spot.

The course outline is designed to be beginner-friendly while still offering immense value to experts. We will cover the entire VAPT lifecycle, from reconnaissance to reporting.

When: November 2025 (4 weeks)

November 2025 (4 weeks) Where: Live on Zoom

Live on Zoom Cost: Absolutely FREE

Absolutely FREE Certification: A certificate of completion will be awarded to all participants.

A certificate of completion will be awarded to all participants. Reserve your seat here: https://lu.ma/zkywmhmq

This event will be led by myself and another top-tier security researcher, with guest speakers planned to make the experience a true gem.

Introducing Our Secret Weapon: RAWPA

Participants in our VAPT immersion program will get hands-on experience with our flagship tool, RAWPA (Rodney the Advanced Web Penetration Assistant).

RAWPA is an advanced web penetration assistant designed to solve the "So, what now?" problem that plagues testers. It's not an automated scanner; it's a thinking partner. Students will learn to leverage its powerful features, including:

Hierarchical Methodologies: Guiding you through every step of a professional pentest.

Guiding you through every step of a professional pentest. The Toolkit: Quick access to common tools and commands.

Quick access to common tools and commands. The Hunter's Board: A space for tracking findings and IOCs.

A space for tracking findings and IOCs. Pathway Methodology: A neural network-inspired interactive path that suggests next steps.

A neural network-inspired interactive path that suggests next steps. RAG Model & Pentest Orchestrator: Advanced features for augmenting your research and workflow.

Our future vision for RAWPA is to streamline it into a comprehensive platform for VAPT—a tool not just for learning assessments, but for conducting them professionally. This idea is still in its early stages, but our students will be the first to see its potential.

Check RAWPA out here: https://rawpa.vercel.app/

A Call for Collaboration: Let's Build Together

This mission is bigger than one company. We are actively seeking individuals and organizations who want to collaborate with us. Whether you want to be a guest speaker, provide resources for our students, or partner on a larger scale, we want to hear from you.

Email us: [email protected]

Connect with me personally on LinkedIn: Glenn Osioh

Our goal is to strengthen the security posture of Ghana, West Africa, and Africa as a whole. It starts here. It starts now.

GravexLabs, empowering digital innovation.