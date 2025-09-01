Legendary Analyst Who Said “Buy BTC” When Bitcoin Was at $114, Speaks Out About XRP! XRP Investors Won’t Like It!

Davinci Jeremie, one of the well-known names in the cryptocurrency world, has been attracting attention since 2013 when he urged everyone to buy Bitcoin (BTC) for just $114.

At this point, Davinci Jeremie, one of the first Bitcoin adopters, shared Bitcoin and XRP.

Reacting to the video shared by the X account called Altcoin Daily, Davinci Jeremie described XRP as a scam.

Commenting on a video in which a presenter announced his $1.3 million investment in XRP and stated that he expected it to eventually rise to $10, the celebrity criticized XRP while praising Bitcoin.

This isn’t the first time Jeremie has criticized XRP. The celebrity has previously called it trash.

And Davinci Jeremie isn’t the only one criticizing XRP. Blockchain researcher ZachXBT, known as the Sherlock Holmes of the cryptocurrency industry, also took aim at XRP.

ZachXBT stated that he will no longer be helping the XRP community, claiming that XRP and its community are not adding value to the industry. “I do not currently support the XRP community and will mock anyone who DMs me,” ZachXBT said, targeting XRP holders for consistently hindering the potential for further price appreciation.

*This is not investment advice.

