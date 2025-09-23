The post Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tangible assets Bottom line Having spent more than 50 years trading on global markets, Peter Brandt has laid out what he calls the cleanest way forward for anyone looking to build real wealth instead of chasing quick wins. His formula is straightforward: invest 10% in Bitcoin, 20% in real estate and 70% in the S&P 500 via SPY, reinvesting every payday without overthinking. The logic is brutal in its simplicity. Most traders never achieve the figures they dream of because achieving 50% compound growth over any meaningful period is statistically impossible for all but a tiny minority. Brandt’s point is that trying to beat those odds is a distraction; consistently investing in a structure like this one actually works over decades. Tangible assets The most eye-catching element is the 10% Bitcoin allocation. For years, Brandt has considered Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that matters, frequently contrasting it with the falling purchasing power of fiat currencies.  Adding a fixed BTC allocation alongside equities and property indicates that it has evolved from mere speculation to a fundamental component of long-term wealth preservation. That is something that would be echoed by another vocal Bitcoin supporter: Robert Kiyosaki, author of the business literature bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Bottom line What makes the formula stand out is its balance. SPY provides exposure to the U.S. equity market, real estate offers a tangible foundation for the portfolio, and Bitcoin adds asymmetric upside protection against monetary debasement. After half a century of trading experience, Brandt’s conclusion is clear: do not overcomplicate things. Instead, implement a repeatable system in which Bitcoin finally has its permanent place. Source: https://u.today/legendary-trader-peter-brandt-explains-why-10-of-every-portfolio-should-be-bitcoinThe post Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tangible assets Bottom line Having spent more than 50 years trading on global markets, Peter Brandt has laid out what he calls the cleanest way forward for anyone looking to build real wealth instead of chasing quick wins. His formula is straightforward: invest 10% in Bitcoin, 20% in real estate and 70% in the S&P 500 via SPY, reinvesting every payday without overthinking. The logic is brutal in its simplicity. Most traders never achieve the figures they dream of because achieving 50% compound growth over any meaningful period is statistically impossible for all but a tiny minority. Brandt’s point is that trying to beat those odds is a distraction; consistently investing in a structure like this one actually works over decades. Tangible assets The most eye-catching element is the 10% Bitcoin allocation. For years, Brandt has considered Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that matters, frequently contrasting it with the falling purchasing power of fiat currencies.  Adding a fixed BTC allocation alongside equities and property indicates that it has evolved from mere speculation to a fundamental component of long-term wealth preservation. That is something that would be echoed by another vocal Bitcoin supporter: Robert Kiyosaki, author of the business literature bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Bottom line What makes the formula stand out is its balance. SPY provides exposure to the U.S. equity market, real estate offers a tangible foundation for the portfolio, and Bitcoin adds asymmetric upside protection against monetary debasement. After half a century of trading experience, Brandt’s conclusion is clear: do not overcomplicate things. Instead, implement a repeatable system in which Bitcoin finally has its permanent place. Source: https://u.today/legendary-trader-peter-brandt-explains-why-10-of-every-portfolio-should-be-bitcoin

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Explains Why 10% of Every Portfolio Should Be Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:59
Union
U$0.010761-10.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.06018+0.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,731.76-0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08495-0.28%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4167+2.78%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001164-5.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002856-5.24%
  • Tangible assets
  • Bottom line

Having spent more than 50 years trading on global markets, Peter Brandt has laid out what he calls the cleanest way forward for anyone looking to build real wealth instead of chasing quick wins. His formula is straightforward: invest 10% in Bitcoin, 20% in real estate and 70% in the S&P 500 via SPY, reinvesting every payday without overthinking.

The logic is brutal in its simplicity. Most traders never achieve the figures they dream of because achieving 50% compound growth over any meaningful period is statistically impossible for all but a tiny minority.

Brandt’s point is that trying to beat those odds is a distraction; consistently investing in a structure like this one actually works over decades.

Tangible assets

The most eye-catching element is the 10% Bitcoin allocation. For years, Brandt has considered Bitcoin to be the only digital asset that matters, frequently contrasting it with the falling purchasing power of fiat currencies. 

Adding a fixed BTC allocation alongside equities and property indicates that it has evolved from mere speculation to a fundamental component of long-term wealth preservation.

That is something that would be echoed by another vocal Bitcoin supporter: Robert Kiyosaki, author of the business literature bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

Bottom line

What makes the formula stand out is its balance. SPY provides exposure to the U.S. equity market, real estate offers a tangible foundation for the portfolio, and Bitcoin adds asymmetric upside protection against monetary debasement.

After half a century of trading experience, Brandt’s conclusion is clear: do not overcomplicate things. Instead, implement a repeatable system in which Bitcoin finally has its permanent place.

Source: https://u.today/legendary-trader-peter-brandt-explains-why-10-of-every-portfolio-should-be-bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM