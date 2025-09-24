The post Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week. Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite… The post Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week. Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite…

Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:27
Threshold
T$0.0156+0.90%
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001093-2.32%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9635+1.13%
Epic Chain
EPIC$1.8445-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016037-7.62%

Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week.

Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion.

ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers

“Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.”

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight.

Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform.

Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite His Childhood Hero

During a Zoom conversation before the release of Karate Kid: Legends on digital streaming, Ben Wang said he was still in disbelief over not only the opportunity to star in a Karate Kid movie with Ralph Macchio, but one that also starred his childhood hero, Jackie Chan.

“He represents action movies to me. Growing up in China, he represented acting. He represented the movies,” Wang said. “By far, he is one of, if not the biggest star in my childhood, especially when I lived in China and wasn’t that exposed to Hollywood and celebrities. Jackie Chan to me represented film.”

ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers

Wang’s role of Li Fong, however, required him to do a fight move that he never could have fathomed.

“I got to meet him and then kick him in the face,” said Wang, who currently stars in the ensemble cast of the new dystopian thriller The Long Walk. “It’s so ridiculous that it almost took away some of my nerves. It was so hard to wrap my head around that it was easier to not let it get to me. It’s so removed from reality, like I was in a simulation or something.”

Karate Kid: Legends is new on Netflix on Saturday.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/23/karate-kid-legends-arrives-on-netflix-this-week/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016041-7.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719+0.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006864+6.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1413+59.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
Union
U$0.009984-3.03%
Solana
SOL$215.94-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,170.29-0.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves