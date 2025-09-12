Lendr.fi Partners with BSCS Global to Power Tokenized RWA Assets across DeFi Communities, Web3 Cross-Chain Networks

BSCS Global, a decentralized protocol for launching new blockchain projects, announced a strategic collaboration with Lendr.fi, a RWA tokenization platform. Using this partnership, Lendr.fi is well-equipped to expand its cutting-edge tokenization of assets by leveraging BSCS Global’s infrastructure for the targeted DeFi community and networks. BSCS Global and Lendr.fi aim to spur significant adoption of blockchain solutions and tokenization strategies in the wider financial industry, but not limited to stocks, gold, and real estate.

BSCS is a decentralized protocol built on the BNB Chain. It supports the incubation and launch of new blockchain projects by offering a Launchpad, NFT Marketplace, and AI-driven DeFi suite to supercharge users’ crypto experience. On the other hand, Lendr.fi is a decentralized protocol that generates synthetic RWA tokens representing different asset classes, like electric vehicles, energy, real estate, and many others.

Lendr.fi Democratizes Access to RWAs Using BSCS Launchpad

This partnership enabled the integration of Lendr.fi’s tokenized ecosystem into BSCS Global’s crypto Launchpad architecture to help Lendr.fi expand its presence in the DeFi ecosystem. As stated in the data, the two platforms are engaging in various strategic support initiatives, including Lendr.fi’s launch on BSCS Launchpad, community expansion, and cross-marketing activities.

Through this collaboration, Lendr.fi launched its tokenized RWA offerings on BSCS Launchpad to enable DeFi investors globally to access fractionized digital products operating on the tokenization platform. By leveraging BSCS Launchpad, Lendr.fi allows its tokenized products to be accessible to both retail customers and institutional clients on BSCS’s network and interconnected DeFi ecosystems. By utilizing this approach, Lendr.fi bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-powered money formation.

This alliance integrates BSCS’s scalable blockchain architecture with Lendr.fi’s compliant tokenization platform, creating a trustworthy and accessible avenue for TradFi and DeFi users to earn yields on Lendr.fi’s tokenized assets. Through this partnership, customers can interact with RWA products on BSCS Launchpad, bridge them to BNB Chain for cross-chain utility, and earn yield in the Lendr.fi vault.

BSCS Global and Lendr.fi Advancing RWA and DeFi Capabilities

The collaboration between BSCS Global and Lendr.fi is crucial as the two platforms leverage their scalable crypto Launchpad infrastructure and regulated RWA infrastructure to support the growth of the tokenization market. By providing customers with a regulated gateway to access tokenized yield products, Lendr.fi’s compliant platform ensures a safe and transparent investment experience. BSCS’ blockchain architecture facilitates seamless and safe movement of assets, ensuring that customers can trust the process.

The integration also allows efficient interoperability between BSCS’ blockchain network and BNB Chain. This enables investors to seamlessly move tokenized assets across multiple chains, and engage with rapid, cost-efficient token swaps and optimized yield strategies with reduced slippage. As the tokenization market continues growing, this collaboration positions BSCS Global and Lendr.fi as innovators in connecting compliant RWAs and DeFi-enabled yield offerings.